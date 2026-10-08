Metro Pacific tightens grip on Philippine power giant Meralco as San Miguel trims stake
The purchase at a huge premium will raise Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific’s stake in Meralco to 49.4%
- For San Miguel, proceeds from the 12.4 billion peso sale are set to bankroll its expansion into power generation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[MANILA] Ownership of the Philippines’ largest electricity distributor Manila Electric Co (Meralco) is shifting, as one tycoon strengthens his grip while another cuts his exposure.
Manuel Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corp has agreed to pay a hefty premium for a 1.9 per cent stake in Meralco from Ramon Ang-led San Miguel in a 12.4 billion peso (US$198.4 million) deal.
The transaction will raise Metro Pacific’s holding to 49.4 per cent, keeping its holdings just below majority ownership to avoid triggering a full takeover under local securities rules.
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