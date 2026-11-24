Jobs and supply chains are at risk, the company says

[JAKARTA] Indonesian pulp and paper producer Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) “firmly believes” it has complied with forestry regulations, defending its fire-prevention measures after Indonesia revoked its concessions in Riau province.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the basis stated in the official letter for the decision,” said the company, confirming that it had received this letter on Tuesday (Nov 24) from Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry, to revoke its forestry concession licences in Riau.

RAPP, a unit of Singapore-based Asia Pacific Resources International Ltd (APRIL) Group, which in turn is part of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group, warned that the revocation could affect 41,000 workers, their families and hundreds of local businesses that have become integral to its operations.

“We are concerned about the impact this may have on the economy and social well-being of our home province of Riau,” RAPP said.

“As an export-oriented operation, RAPP is a significant contributor of foreign-exchange earnings for Indonesia. Any disruption to our operations could affect these export earnings, as well as the jobs and supply chains that depend on them.”

The revocation, announced on Nov 20, covers 338,536 hectares and was carried out by the government’s forest enforcement task force, known locally as Satgas PKH, over alleged environmental violations, including recurring peatland fires, illegal plantations and encroachment into protected areas.

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The move is part of Indonesia’s broader enforcement action against forestry companies over alleged environmental violations and land-use issues.

Addressing the government’s findings of recurring peatland fires within its concessions, RAPP said that it has maintained a no-burn policy since 1993. It also said that it did not cause any of the fires, the majority of which it noted were extinguished within 24 hours.

RAPP operates an integrated pulp and paper mill in Riau, Sumatra, producing raw materials and finished products for global markets.

Its parent APRIL Group – best known for PaperOne, its office-paper brand sold internationally – also supplies pulp and paperboard used in tissue products, printing and packaging.

Under its Fire Free Village Programme, RAPP works with more than 40 villages in Riau to prevent fires by providing mechanised alternatives to slash-and-burn land clearing. The programme spans about one million hectares and has reduced fire-affected areas by more than 90 per cent, it said.

RAPP pointed out that it manages peatland through water management, silviculture and greenhouse-gas monitoring, and that its concessions include areas dedicated to peatland restoration and biodiversity protection, which are home to more than 900 plant and wildlife species.

The company added that it works with local communities and authorities to resolve land disputes involving encroachment, illegal mining and agricultural activities within its concessions.

RAPP noted that it respected the government’s authority and would continue engaging with officials.