Ride-hailing firm GoTo cut from MSCI indexes in review

This follows a warning in May that the stock would be deleted if it failed relevant liquidity requirements

GoTo grappled with years of heavy losses due to competition against deep-pocketed rivals such as Grab. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] MSCI removed GoTo Group from its indexes after a plunge in the former Indonesian tech darling’s share price left the stock difficult to trade.

The index compiler dropped the ride-hailing and food delivery platform in its quarterly review, following through on its earlier warning in May that it would delete the stock if it failed relevant liquidity requirements.

MSCI also cut animal feed and poultry firm Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, according to a statement. The changes are effective as of the close of Aug 31.

“We recognise this will be unwelcome news for many of our shareholders,” GoTo said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 13), adding that MSCI’s move was a technical one and not a consequence of its business performance.

“Index decisions are reviewed regularly and we will remain in active dialogue with MSCI.”

GoTo, once valued at more than US$32 billion, grappled with years of heavy losses due to competition against deep-pocketed rivals such as Grab.

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While a series of restructurings and leadership changes have helped the company post its second straight quarterly profit in July, those efforts have failed to stoke investor enthusiasm.

Its shares have been stuck at 50 rupiah (US$0.0028) for about three months, their minimum based on stock exchange rules.

MSCI has faced rising complaints from asset managers about their inability to trade the stock due to the price floor, people familiar with the matter have said.

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index fell as much as 1.3 per cent on Thursday, underperforming regional peers. Shares of GoTo were unchanged at the price floor.

“There’s no route back for GoTo unless they have a reverse stock split,” said Wilbert Arifin, an analyst at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. It also adds a layer to Indonesia’s broader market problem, he said.

The exclusions take the total number of constituents in the MSCI Indonesia Index to nine from 18 at the start of 2026, after MSCI deleted some stocks linked to the country’s richest billionaires due to concentrated ownership in May. BLOOMBERG