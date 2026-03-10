Singapore, Asia stocks rebound after oil prices fall, reversing on Trump comments on Iran war

The STI gains 1.6% in early trading while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rises 1.1%

[SINGAPORE] Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday (Mar 10) as oil prices dipped from their peak the day before.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.6 per cent in early trading while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rose 1.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 3.6 per cent, while Topix rose 3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 6 per cent.

In Jakarta, the Composite Index opened 1.5 per cent up. Hong Kong’s Hang Sang rose 1.5 per cent higher, and the CSI 300 in Shanghai advanced 1 per cent.

By Asia market open on Tuesday, the price of Brent crude had fallen to US$89 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate had dropped to US$85.70 per barrel, as markets made significant reversals after US President Donald Trump told CBS News that the war is “very complete”.

On Monday, the price of Brent crude surged briefly to US$119.50 per barrel, and US-produced West Texas Intermediate hit US$119.48 per barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, severely curbing shipments by Gulf oil exporters including Saudi Arabia. Trump said at a news conference in Florida that he plans to waive oil-related sanctions and have the US Navy escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

In Europe, governments are discussing whether to release oil reserves to mitigate the price spiral.

The rise in oil prices had sent shockwaves across Asean. It raised transport and food production costs in the Philippines and threatened electricity prices in Thailand. It also swelled subsidy bills in Malaysia and Indonesia, and pushed pump prices in Singapore towards levels last seen during the 2022 energy crisis.

Oil-driven inflation is expected to continue to trickle down to companies and consumers.

For transport and logistics players on the Singapore Exchange and regional bourses, where fuel represents a large, often volatile slice of the operating pie, analysts had warned that the spike could have led to significant margin pressure across air, sea and land transport.

At 9.55 am on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines was up 1.4 per cent or S$0.09 at S$6.58. ComfortDelGro rose 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.44.

The scoreboard was green for banking stocks, with DBS up 2 per cent or S$1.09 at S$55.40. OCBC rose 1.7 per cent or S$0.35 to S$20.81, and UOB increased 1.4 per cent or S$0.50 to S$36.01.

The most heavily traded stock, oil exploration and production company Rex International declined 8.3 per cent or S$0.016 to S$0.177 after over 38.5 million shares changed hands.