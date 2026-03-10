The Business Times
Singapore, Asia stocks recoup losses as oil price cools

Deon Loke

Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 09:37 AM
    • On Monday, the price of Brent crude had briefly surged to US$119.50 per barrel, and US-produced West Texas Intermediate also briefly soared to US$119.48 per barrel. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday (Mar 10) as oil prices dipped from their peak the day before.

    The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.6 per cent shortly after market open at 9.25 am, while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 1.1 per cent.

    Japan’s Nikkei 225 also gained 3.6 per cent, while Topix rose 3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also gained 6 per cent.

    By Asia market open on Tuesday, the price of Brent crude had fallen to US$89 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate had also fallen to US$85.70 per barrel, as markets made significant reversals after Trump told CBS News that the war is “very complete”.

    On Monday, the price of Brent crude had briefly surged to US$119.50 per barrel, and US-produced West Texas Intermediate also briefly soared to US$119.48 per barrel.

