South Korean e-sports firm DRX to crown Singapore as base for S-E Asia push
The Seoul-based company, which is also moving into K-dramas, is reportedly mulling an SGX listing
- The DRX team celebrating its win at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The e-sports firm intends to open a physical office in Singapore by year-end. PHOTO: DRX
[SINGAPORE] Seoul-based e-sports company DRX is establishing its South-east Asian headquarters in Singapore to grow its regional footprint, as it expands into the digital entertainment space.
The firm intends to open a physical office in the city-state by year-end and grow its team with local hires from 2027, while amping up its presence in neighbouring Vietnam and Indonesia.
Other plans on the drawing board include recruiting home-grown talent to form professional gaming teams in the respective countries, and launching e-sports academies to groom domestic players.
TRENDING NOW
Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Could stablecoins be the future of money?
ST Engineering opens tech-focused aircraft maintenance facility in Changi; to create over 500 jobs