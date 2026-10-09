South Korean e-sports firm DRX to crown Singapore as base for S-E Asia push

The Seoul-based company, which is also moving into K-dramas, is reportedly mulling an SGX listing

The DRX team celebrating its win at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The e-sports firm intends to open a physical office in Singapore by year-end. PHOTO: DRX

[SINGAPORE] Seoul-based e-sports company DRX is establishing its South-east Asian headquarters in Singapore to grow its regional footprint, as it expands into the digital entertainment space.

The firm intends to open a physical office in the city-state by year-end and grow its team with local hires from 2027, while amping up its presence in neighbouring Vietnam and Indonesia.

Other plans on the drawing board include recruiting home-grown talent to form professional gaming teams in the respective countries, and launching e-sports academies to groom domestic players.