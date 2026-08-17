Thai baht rally may fade on dovish central bank, analysts say

The currency has strengthened 0.9% so far in August, ranking as the second-best performer among South-east Asian peers

From here, the baht may dip to 33.50 per US dollar through the end of 2026, according to BNP Paribas. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] A nascent rally in the Thai baht may be short-lived as the central bank is likely to maintain a dovish policy stance to support an economy hit by elevated oil prices, according to analysts.

The baht has strengthened 0.9 per cent so far in August, ranking as the second-best performer among South-east Asian peers.

From here, it may dip to 33.50 per US dollar through the end of 2026, according to BNP Paribas.

MUFG Bank expects the currency to weaken about 4 per cent to 34.4 in the fourth quarter as higher oil prices weigh on Thailand’s trade balance.

The nation’s current account swung to a US$17.7 billion deficit last quarter, from a US$1.4 billion surplus in the prior period due to higher energy imports.

Policymakers have signalled a willingness to look through near-term price pressures brought on by higher crude prices to support growth, with the central bank expected to keep borrowing costs steady at 1 per cent at its Aug 26 meeting.

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“The Bank of Thailand is likely to keep policy rate at 1 per cent to support growth, putting pressure on the baht as US yields stay elevated,” said Lloyd Chan, a foreign exchange strategist at MUFG in Singapore.

Thailand’s trade balance may remain in deficit in the coming months following a rebound in oil, removing a pillar of support for the currency, he added.

Higher energy costs are adding to broader strains on the economy, with elevated jet fuel prices and instability from the ongoing Middle East conflict weighing on tourism, a key contributor to growth.

Fiscal concerns are also mounting as plans to raise US$12 billion in new borrowings to fund economic stimulus and energy transition programs raise concerns over whether Thailand can keep public debt within the ceiling of 70 per cent of gross domestic product.

“The baht is showing greater signs of a twin deficit problem, especially the budget deficit,” said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital market research at Kasikornbank.

A potential deterioration in fiscal sustainability may “prompt investors to increase the risk premium, translating to higher bond yields and a weaker baht”, he said.

Thailand’s benchmark interest rate remains the lowest in emerging Asia, even as peers including Indonesia and the Philippines have tightened to curb inflation and support their currencies.

“The baht has more room to depreciate against the US dollar in the second half of 2026” on potentially widening interest rate differentials with the US, said Chandresh Jain, Asia emerging markets rates and FX strategist at BNP Paribas, who expects the US Federal Reserve to implement three consecutive rate hikes from December.

That would temper the seasonal boost to the baht from year-end tourism, he said. BLOOMBERG