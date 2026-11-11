The Business Times
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Thai brand Dr Pong takes T-beauty ambitions to Singapore as part of South-east Asia push

Also in the works: opening of its first Vietnam retail outlet and entry into Indonesia, the Philippines

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Goh Ruoxue

Goh Ruoxue

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Dr Pong founder and CEO Yuvapong Suthinand has grown the company’s top line to about US$95 million in six years.
    • Dr Pong founder and CEO Yuvapong Suthinand has grown the company’s top line to about US$95 million in six years. PHOTO: DR PONG

    [SINGAPORE] Thai skincare brand Dr Pong is making its Singapore debut as part of a wider South-east Asian push, buoyed by “exponential growth” in Vietnam, where it plans to open its first physical store by the end of the year.

    The regional roll-out will also see entries into Indonesia and the Philippines, according to its top executive.

    Founder and CEO Yuvapong Suthinand told The Business Times in an exclusive interview that the beauty brand set up a new subsidiary in Singapore in September.

    ThailandBeauty industrySouth-east AsiaSingaporeAseanE-commerceRetail

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