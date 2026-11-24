This is taking on greater significance as the kingdom confronts a fiscal squeeze

About 26 million people or 65% of Thailand’s workers are informally employed in businesses such as street-food carts. PHOTO: EPA

STREET-FOOD carts, neon-lit night markets and farmers tending lush rice fields are fixtures of Thailand’s tourism image. They’re also emblematic of an economic challenge hiding in plain sight.

Much of the activity behind those postcard scenes takes place beyond the tax and registration systems, limiting businesses’ access to affordable credit and leaving the government with a narrower revenue base.

About 2.5 million businesses, or 78 per cent of the kingdom’s total, operate informally, indicated research presented on Tuesday (Nov 24) at the Bank of Thailand’s annual symposium.

About 26 million people, or 65 per cent of Thailand’s workers, are informally employed, while legitimate informal activity may account for 21 to 35 per cent of gross domestic product, the research showed.

That vast informal economy is taking on greater significance as Thailand confronts a fiscal squeeze. Years of Budget deficits have pushed public debt closer to its ceiling, leaving the government with diminishing room to stimulate an economy already struggling to grow at its potential.

“Ultimately, informal businesses and workers limit the government’s ability to collect taxes,” central bank governor Vitai Ratanakorn said. “That, in turn, reduces the government’s policy space, and these problems keep feeding back into one another.”

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The informal economy isn’t synonymous with illicit activity, and much of it consists of legitimate businesses operating outside tax or registration systems, Vitai added.

Bringing more businesses and workers into the system could broaden the pool of taxpayers and raise revenue without relying solely on higher tax rates.

But doing so is far from straightforward. Nearly a third of informal firms studied would make no profit or lose money after accounting for taxes, bookkeeping and employment-related costs of operating formally. More than 40 per cent would be left with only thin profits.

Some government policies may also give companies an incentive to stay small. Piti Disyatat, deputy governor for monetary stability at the Bank of Thailand, said many businesses stay below revenue thresholds of 50 million baht (US$1.5 million) or 100 million baht to retain certain benefits. That can discourage them from growing to their full potential.

Without reliable accounts or income records, firms can struggle to obtain affordable bank financing, limiting their ability to invest and become more productive. Reducing the costs of entering the formal system while improving access to finance and competition would help break that cycle, Piti said.

Unless those problems are addressed, he warned, Thailand’s economy “will continue to grow at below potential”. BLOOMBERG