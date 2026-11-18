The US president says Washington remains a steadfast partner to South-east Asia

US President Donald Trump says the US has engaged in trade, commerce and diplomacy across South-east Asia for hundreds of years. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] US President Donald Trump assured South-east Asian leaders on Tuesday (Nov 17) that the US remains a steadfast partner – even quipping that he would fire his team if they failed to assist the leaders promptly.

“We support our partners and our allies 100 per cent. And when there’s a problem… Call me. I’ll take your call,” he said.

The president framed the commitment around access to American trade, energy, technology and defence equipment.

Speaking at the US-Asean Special Summit, held after the close of the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, Trump described the US as “a Pacific nation in a true sense” and said it had been engaged in trade, commerce and diplomacy across South-east Asia for hundreds of years.

“America is deeply committed to the success, sovereignty and prosperity of our many friends and partners,” he said. “We’re with you always.”

Trump touched down in Manila for a whirlwind diplomatic blitz, including quadrilateral talks with India, Japan and Australia, bilateral trade discussions with Thailand and the Asean special summit.

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His stop in the Philippine capital lasts less than 24 hours before he heads to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

He devoted part of his address at the Asean gathering to the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord between Cambodia and Thailand, which he said he and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had brokered at the 2025 Asean meeting in Malaysia.

“As a result, countless displaced civilians have been able to return to their homes,” he said. “We remain committed to upholding that ceasefire and ensuring full, faithful implementation of the accord.”

The accord was signed in October 2025 and included arrangements for border observer teams, the US State Department said.

In April, Washington also announced a defence cooperation partnership with Indonesia covering joint special forces training and defence modernisation.

“Bigger” than the Industrial Revolution

The president urged Asean members to develop critical minerals, rare earths and magnets, materials used in electric vehicles, semiconductors, wind turbines and advanced defence systems.

He also promoted American energy exports, saying the US had approved an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline intended to increase shipments across the Pacific.

“This historic infrastructure project will be something very special,” he said. “It’ll lower energy costs and increase energy security for nations throughout the region and throughout the world.”

The White House previously announced a US$54 billion investment by South Korea for the Alaska LNG project. Seoul, however, has maintained that its participation remains subject to a commercial-viability review and it has not made a final investment commitment.

Trump also claimed that since he returned to office, some US$22 trillion had been invested in the US. That figure is substantially higher than the White House investment tracker’s reported total of US$11.3 trillion.

He also presented artificial intelligence as a central area for future US-Asean cooperation.

“Super intelligence is going to be bigger than the Industrial Revolution,” he said, adding that it could “create jobs, unlock the mysteries of science and medicine, and protect our people, our security and our values”.

Commercial agenda

Trump’s speech combined reassurances of Washington’s support with a detailed commercial agenda. He said the US had reached trade agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

In Thailand’s case, he and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a joint statement recording the “substantial conclusion” of negotiations on a reciprocal-trade agreement. It has not yet been signed or entered into.

However, both governments said internal processes would now prepare it for signature and enforcement.

Trump added that Thailand would eliminate tariffs on US exports, remove non-tariff barriers affecting vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry, and buy an estimated US$2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products.