But the Asian country’s builders may be cushioned as other operators face supply and compliance risks

As at November, Malaysia has 55 operational data centres, out of 117 total approved projects. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s data centre sector could shift further towards US tech giants as Washington’s tighter controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips and computing access put pressure on operators serving China-linked customers, analysts said.

Projects backed by US cloud giants are expected to cushion the impact of the tighter controls on Malaysian builders, while data centre operators serving China-linked customers face greater uncertainty over equipment supplies, compliance costs and expansion plans.

From Thursday (Nov 19), licences will be required to ship advanced semiconductors to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil to prevent smuggling, though qualifying US-headquartered firms are exempt.

The rule also restricts overseas data centres from supplying significant computing power to firms in Macau or arms-embargoed nations such as China, giving operators 90 days to secure licences.

The measures add pressure on Malaysia to safeguard its technology investment ambitions amid scrutiny of Singapore-based Megaspeed International and its Malaysian affiliate, Speedmatrix.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said on Tuesday that recent controversies involving Nvidia do not alter Malaysia’s commitment to expanding its semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s broader manufacturing and chip export growth remains unaffected by the issue.

As at November, Malaysia has 55 operational data centres, out of 117 total approved projects tracked by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Malaysia’s data centre boom has delivered a major boost to local construction firms and property developers partnering global tech giants. In 2026 alone, domestic data centre construction contract awards hit a record RM18.2 billion (US$4.4 billion), according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Key beneficiaries include Sunway Construction Group, Gamuda, IJM Corp, Kerjaya Prospek, Sime Darby Property, YTL Corp and Eco World Development.

Builders shielded by American clients

Kenanga Investment Bank’s head of research Peter Kong and analyst Lim Sin Kiat expect data centre demand to remain strong, but increasingly favour US-based customers and operators without China links.

They will be monitoring non-US operators’ expansion plans for a slowdown. At the same time, they noted Malaysia’s pipeline of 12.3 gigawatts for which electricity supply has been secured.

“We believe that hyperscalers facing roll-out restrictions in the US and planning to offshore could still see Malaysia benefit, cushioning the impact of this latest ruling,” they said.

Kenanga expects limited impact on builders under its coverage, as its clients predominantly comprise US hyperscalers, including Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Manageable near-term impact

RHB Investment Bank analyst Adam Bin Mohamed Rahim similarly anticipates a manageable impact on contractors in the near-to-medium term, citing their strong exposure to American technology groups.

He expects AI chip orders for data centres already under construction or nearing contract awards to remain largely intact over the next six to 12 months, supported by firm bookings from hyperscalers and co-location providers.

“The bigger concern is whether Nvidia can sustain the broader technological momentum of the AI industry under the new leadership,” he said.

He also noted that cloud providers may adopt multi-vendor strategies for future expansions, potentially accelerating graphics processing unit (GPU) supply diversification and reducing reliance on a single supplier.

Impact on real estate sector

Meanwhile, the unfolding Megaspeed controversy carries direct implications for Malaysia’s industrial property and data centre real estate sectors, particularly in Johor, said Olive Tree Property Consultants founder and CEO Samuel Tan.

He noted that planned and under-construction facilities face potential delays if hardware shipment freezes disrupt project timelines.

“Financial institutions, turnkey contractors and tech partners may distance themselves from Megaspeed and MS Fusion to avoid secondary compliance penalties or reputational fallout,” he added.

He noted that securing the necessary long-term power allocations and planning approvals could become much more politically and bureaucratically sensitive.

While Johor has boomed into a premier South-east Asian data centre hub, high-profile scandals risk triggering tighter regional export licensing, he added.

Although a total AI chip ban remains unlikely, Tan warned that heightened audits, reporting duties and compliance overhead will significantly increase operating costs for data centre landlords and developers across the state.

Putrajaya tightens data centre oversight

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Nov 13 there was no indication that chips linked to the Nvidia-Megaspeed controversy had been exported from Malaysia.

On the same day, Miti separately clarified that it had never cleared Megaspeed or Speedmatrix. Routine verification visits did not constitute clearance, it said, describing Speedmatrix as a data centre tenant importing its own servers and AI chips.

Miti said it was working with the Customs Department to establish whether chips had been re-exported and whether any such shipments complied with Malaysian law.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani earlier said that Malaysia was drafting legislation requiring disclosure of data centre operators, facility locations, electricity consumption and imported GPU counts.

This would be separate from the planned Digital Infrastructure (Data Centre) Bill, which addresses broader sector governance.

Separately, Port Klang Free Zone chairman Lim Lip Eng said Speedmatrix’s proposed land lease would not proceed, after the company failed to sign the offer before it expired in early November. The proposed lease terms prohibited chip exports without prior approval from the authorities.

He said that Speedmatrix had applied to lease a parcel of land in the free zone in July, but did not execute the letter of offer within the stipulated period.

The offer contained strict terms and conditions, including “an express prohibition on the export of computer chips without prior approval from the relevant authorities”.