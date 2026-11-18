A report identifies five conditions for success as smaller companies face steeper hurdles to adoption

Successful AI adoption “depends more on the conditions around the technology than on the sophistication of the technology itself”. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN] Artificial intelligence has delivered gains for businesses across Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies, but adoption has been uneven, according to a new report by the Apec Business Advisory Council (ABAC) that identifies five conditions for putting the technology to work.

The report, which ABAC announced on Sunday (Nov 15), found that successful AI adoption “depends more on the conditions around the technology than on the sophistication of the technology itself”.

Jan De Silva, chair of ABAC’s Digital and Innovation Working Group, said that businesses that saw results started with a clear problem, chose AI tools suited to the task and trained staff to use them.

“If you introduce a new tool and leave the old process in place, you can miss much of the value,” she said.

ABAC said in its report that governments could help companies adopt AI by setting common standards for data sharing, clarifying regulation and reimbursement rules, and investing in workforce skills and digital infrastructure.

It also called on Apec’s 21 member economies to help smaller companies adopt AI and learn from deployments that have worked elsewhere in the region.

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Several of those recommendations were also reflected in ABAC’s separate report to Apec economic leaders, who are meeting in China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen. The meeting ends on Thursday.

AI Applied: Successful Use-Cases in Apec’s Traditional Industries was a joint project by ABAC Canada and ABAC China, written by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

It examined 13 AI deployments across nine Apec economies, including Canada, China, Japan and the US. Singapore was outside the scope of the case studies, but it led Apec economies in Microsoft’s 2026 AI Diffusion Index, which the report cited.

Some 63.4 per cent of Singapore’s working-age population used generative AI, followed by New Zealand, Australia, Canada and South Korea. Several economies were below 20 per cent, with Papua New Guinea at 7.7 per cent.

The index measures individual AI use. ABAC said the figures illustrate the “very different environments” in which Apec companies operate, with workers’ familiarity with AI, digital connectivity and skills affecting how readily businesses can adopt the technology.

Uneven AI adoption by industries

The report found that the conditions for successful AI adoption are broadly consistent across its case studies, but how those conditions are applied differs significantly by sector.

In the manufacturing cases, AI was already being built into production and quality checks. At Chinese technology company Xiaomi, AI cut automotive inspection time from 20 seconds to two, achieving accuracy above 99.9 per cent.

In contrast, some agricultural and aquaculture producers faced more basic hurdles.

In the Indonesian aquaculture cases, producers had limited Internet access and little experience with digital tools. Affordability and access to trusted support also mattered.

However, where a digital platform was already in place, AI could be added to existing workflows. New Zealand-based eShepherd, for instance, used AI to help assess warranty claims for its virtual fencing system, cutting processing time from four weeks to five days.

Other sectors faced different constraints.

In logistics and shipping, wider adoption depended on whether companies, ports and customs authorities could exchange data.

Meanwhile, in healthcare, regulation and reimbursement determined whether AI-enabled services were commercially viable.

As for mining, where AI was already being used to improve mineral processing and manage equipment, safety and oversight shaped where it could be deployed.

The five conditions for successful adoption

The report found that “no single condition is sufficient on its own”. Instead, five conditions could lead to successful AI adoption.

First, successful adopters defined a business problem or opportunity before deciding whether AI was the right tool. This gave them a clear objective and a way to measure whether the technology delivered value.

Second, companies needed reliable, accessible and consistent data. In several cases, preparing the data required as much attention as choosing or developing the technology itself.

Third, AI adoption depended on an “enabling environment”. ABAC said regulation, approval processes, reimbursement rules and safeguards could determine whether an AI tool that worked in a trial could be deployed on a sustained basis.

It also warned that when policies, regulations, or frameworks “do not evolve alongside technology, viable AI applications can remain stranded between innovation and adoption”.

Fourth, companies needed to prepare their workers. The report showed that while AI automated or reduced some routine tasks, it also increased demand for workers who could combine industry knowledge with digital and AI skills.

“The challenge is not simply to develop more AI specialists, but to equip people who understand their industries to apply AI effectively,” ABAC said.

The fifth condition was the capacity to integrate AI into day-to-day operations and expand its use. The gap in that capacity was described as “most consequential finding for Apec”.

ABAC said large companies generally have better access to the data, specialist skills, infrastructure and capital needed to test and deploy AI.

In contrast, smaller companies often access AI through existing software, platforms or specialist providers. That can make the technology easier to adopt, but companies still need usable data, workers with digital skills and the resources to change how they operate.

Without those foundations, companies and economies already equipped to use AI are likely to reap its benefits faster, ABAC said. “Closing the adoption-capacity gap is therefore central to ensuring that AI contributes to broad-based productivity and growth across Apec,” it added.

Wong Wai Meng, vice-chair of ABAC’s Digital and Innovation Working Group, said the next test for AI is whether smaller businesses can capture the kinds of gains already seen in large companies.

“The software they use to run their businesses is one of the fastest ways to get there,” said Wong, who is also the CEO of Keppel Data Centres.

“If those platforms make AI affordable, trusted and easy to use in day-to-day operations, they can bring the productivity benefits of AI to businesses at a scale that individual deployments can’t match.”