Signs of weakening of the Australian economy are becoming more pronounced

Australia’s central bank raised borrowing costs to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent earlier this month to rein in stubborn inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

AUSTRALIA’S core inflation unexpectedly accelerated in October, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy and vindicating Reserve Bank officials’ hawkish commentary.

Money markets pushed back bets on the timing of a 2027 interest-rate cut after the annual trimmed mean gauge of consumer prices advanced 3.8 per cent, exceeding a 3.6 per cent forecast, government data showed on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Core prices rose 0.5 per cent from the prior month, also overshooting estimates, as did headline inflation.

“It’s quite possible that inflation will peak around here, with the economy cooling and unemployment higher,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a Sydney-based strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “But still, we would not expect the RBA to pivot in a dovish direction for some months at least, and this data reinforce that thinking.”

Australia’s central bank raised borrowing costs to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent earlier this month in a split decision as it tries to rein in stubbornly strong inflation.

Wednesday’s report suggests the RBA’s aggressive tightening cycle is yet to stamp out price pressures arising from domestic capacity constraints and a global energy shock from the US-Iran war.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The Australian dollar advanced 0.2 per cent as rates traders pushed back expectations for the RBA to ease in the first half of 2027.

The chances of a May reduction fell to 30 per cent, from 57 per cent before the release. The policy-sensitive three-year yield rose 4 basis points to 4.52 per cent.

“The immediate sell-off in Australian bond yields after the release has been relatively tame compared to that seen after the Labor Force surprise,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s interest-rate strategist Hamid Yahyaei. “It is perhaps an indication that market participants have high conviction that rate cuts will be delivered in 2027.”

Still, the result buttresses RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s comments last week that risks to inflation are still skewed to the upside. The central bank’s updated forecasts show underlying inflation will only fall below the upper bound of its 2 to 3 per cent target by late 2027.

While parts of the economy remain resilient, signs of weakening are becoming more pronounced.

Home prices are on track for their steepest decline in 40 years as consumer confidence deteriorates and business closures mount. Oil prices have also eased on signs that supply is recovering despite differences between the US and Iran remaining over a settlement to their conflict.

Also in October, unemployment jumped to a five-year high after the economy shed 43,500 jobs, highlighting the central bank’s increasingly difficult tradeoff between its mandate for price stability and full employment.

Against that backdrop, a majority of economists and traders reckon the RBA’s rate-hiking cycle has now concluded.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said after the report that the inflation challenge will be the “primary influence” on a budget update due to be released in December.

“We will respond with substantial savings and we have already announced additional cost of living help this week,” he said.

Wednesday’s report also showed headline consumer prices exceeded estimates, with the annual figure accelerating to 4.9 per cent compared with a predicted 4.7 per cent.

Housing was the largest contributor, climbing by 6.4 per cent compared to 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to September

Electricity rose 25.2 per cent in the 12 months to October, up from an annual rise of 12.8 per cent in September

New dwelling prices advanced 5.1 per cent in the 12 months to October, driven by builders passing on higher costs for materials and labour, the ABS said

On a monthly basis, automotive fuel prices increased 6.3 per cent in October, compared with a rise of 9.4 per cent in September. BLOOMBERG