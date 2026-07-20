Bond traders see inflation fight continuing as they take Fed chair Warsh at his word

US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh has made it clear that the central bank’s priority is to pull down inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

BOND traders and US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh are in agreement on a crucial point: The central bank’s fight against inflation still seems far from over.

The Labor Department report that US consumer prices in June saw the first monthly drop since 2020 was met with relief in financial markets, where investors rapidly unwound bets that the central bank might start raising interest rates later this month.

But it was likely just a temporary reprieve.

Oil prices are rising again after the US-Iran ceasefire collapsed. A flood of artificial intelligence spending is continuing to plow stimulus into the economy even as bubble fears hit some tech stocks.

And Warsh, who took over as Fed chief two months ago, has made it clear that the central bank’s priority is to pull down inflation that has been stuck above its 2 per cent annual target for the past five years.

As a result, traders are still anticipating that the Fed is almost certain to start increasing its benchmark rate by the end of the year – and potentially as soon as September.

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“If you do nothing, are you confident that inflation will return to 2 per cent or 2.5 per cent? The answer is no,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle.

He is betting that longer-dated bonds will outperform short-term notes, a position that will benefit from a more hawkish central bank.

“The Fed should feel more comfortable raising rates without worrying as much about the downside risks.”

The Fed has kept monetary policy steady since its last rate cut in December 2025, as the job market rebounded from a February slump and US President Donald Trump’s war on Iran hit the global economy with a fresh inflation shock.

Both of those shifts dashed once widespread expectations that the Fed would resume cutting rates even as Trump appointed Warsh to replace Jerome Powell, who the president had repeatedly attacked for not lowering borrowing costs more quickly.

Warsh has since signalled that he is eager to maintain the Fed’s political independence and won’t cave to Trump’s pressure.

During his first post-meeting press conference as chairman last month, Warsh focused repeatedly on the need to bring down inflation. He underscored the message again on Capitol Hill, where he said the June consumer price index figures did not mean the Fed’s mission had been accomplished.

Three other regional Fed bank presidents – Jeff Schmid, Lorie Logan and Beth Hammack – struck a similar tone.

Rate hike effects may be muted

While traders now see little chance of a July rate hike, they are still putting high odds on a quarter-percentage-point increase in September or October, with such a move seen as all but certain by December.

Even so, the impact on financial markets may be relatively muted, given that US Treasury yields have already risen sharply in anticipation.

Since the end of February, the rate on two-year Treasuries has jumped by about three-quarters of a percentage point to nearly 4.2 per cent, well above the band of 3.5 to 3.75 per cent on the Fed’s rate.

The broad rise in such Treasury yields has, in turn, pushed up the costs of mortgages and other types of loans, doing some of the Fed’s work by tapping the brakes on the economy.

“The market is pricing a more hawkish path for the Fed than what we are expecting if we are right about the trajectory of lower inflation and moderating growth during the second half of the year,” said Chi Chen, co-manager of BlackRock’s US$18 billion Total Return Fund.

“The Fed is likely to remain in a hawkish space and wait for the data to eventually moderate.”

As a result, her firm is favouring intermediate-maturity bonds and shorter-dated ones whose yields rose during the post-Iran-war sell-offs. “Valuations are definitely more attractive than before.”

Why signals will not come

Warsh has not tipped his hand on when the Fed is likely to act and favours dialling back the central bank’s guidance on where rates are headed, given the risk it can leave policymakers boxed in and hesitant to change course.

And there will be little new data or comments this week by Fed officials, who are going into their usual blackout ahead of the two-day meeting that starts on Jul 28.

“If the Fed cannot get them down, its inflation-fighting nous won’t bring dividends for investors,” said Edward Harrison, strategist at Bloomberg’s Markets Live.

“With the yield curve continuing to steepen and long-end real yields not declining, Tuesday’s Treasury rally still looks ominously like a relief rally.”

Bank of America’s economists expect the Fed to hike at the September, October and December meetings.

After the June CPI figures were released, they said in a note to clients that with inflation still well above the Fed’s target, “we would need to see a couple more prints like this to rethink our current call”.

Columbia Threadneedle’s Al-Hussainy said that the lack of clarity favours taking a cautious stance by not piling into positions that are heavily affected by Fed moves.

“It’s not the time to stick your neck out,” he said. BLOOMBERG