The Business Times Global to officially launch on Jan 26, with focus on S-E Asia

The event will feature a dialogue with Minister Tan See Leng, founders of Kopi Kenangan and AI firm Amity

[SINGAPORE] The official launch of The Business Times Global (BT Global) will bring together policymakers, business leaders and founders as they discuss South-east Asia’s role in the rapidly evolving global order.

BT Global, a new initiative by The Business Times, brings readers first-hand reporting and in-depth analysis of South-east Asian business intelligence, enabling regional and global audiences to better navigate the region’s fast-evolving economies.

The initiative to expand and deepen business coverage beyond Singapore comes as BT marks its 50th anniversary this year.

Chen Huifen, editor of BT, said: “More and more businesses are crossing borders, and markets are more connected than ever. As The Business Times celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, launching BT Global feels especially meaningful. Being able to expand our lens beyond Singapore and bring deeper regional insight to our audiences is a natural evolution in this milestone year.”

Offerings will include curated series such as Behind The Name, which focuses on influential family conglomerates in South-east Asia to understand how they are evolving for the next stage of growth; The Leadership Playbook, which dives into the principles and stories behind the region’s top leaders; and New Global Order, in which BT Global will explore the transformative impact of the changing world landscape on business, politics and more.

Ong Hwee Hwee, editor of BT Global and executive editor of BT, noted: “With a new global order emerging, there are challenges but also opportunities – especially for South-east Asia. Conventional playbooks no longer apply. Leaders and decision-makers value insights and business intelligence that help them navigate the evolving landscape. The Business Times Global is designed precisely to meet this demand.”

The launch will take place at The St Regis Singapore on Monday (Jan 26), and will be officiated by guest of honour Tan See Leng, Singapore’s minister for manpower and minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology.

Nick Nash, co-founder and managing partner of private-equity firm Asia Partners, will discuss the megatrends he sees in South-east Asia and how the region can ride these cross-border shifts.

South-east Asia’s decision-makers will need to make the right moves to achieve growth in the face of geopolitical changes and uncertainty in the coming year. Some of these moves will be discussed in a panel titled “Asean in a multipolar world: The new playbook for growth and relevance”, which will be moderated by Kuek Yu Chuang, deputy chief executive officer of SPH Media.

The panel will feature Dr Tan as well as Edward Tirtanata, co-founder and CEO of regional coffee-shop chain Kopi Kenangan, and Korawad Chearavanont, founder and executive chairman of Thai enterprise tech firm Amity.

They will explore how regional businesses and policymakers can adapt to trends such as supply-chain realignments and changing capital flows.

These discussions are designed to provide insights from a uniquely South-east Asian perspective. BT Global is positioned as a go-to platform for readers to “Unpack Asia. Think Global”. It tells the Asean story from within, transforming complex regional dynamics into actionable business intelligence for global decision-makers.