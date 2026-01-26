Behind the name
BEHIND THE NAME
Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline
Johnathan Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more
His grandfather built a food empire, now he’s aiming to build South-east Asia’s first enterprise AI giant
Korawad Chearavanont from Thailand’s CP family is riding the GenAI wave as he tries to turn Amity into an AI powerhouse
Succession is about passing the mission, not assets: Sariguna makes a splash in Indonesia’s water market
The company credits its agility to having gained a strong foothold in South-east Asia’s largest consumer market
In danger, there’s opportunity: How SingHaiyi’s 29-year-old scion is reshaping the property group’s next chapter
How a heart-pounding tender win and a baptism of fire during the pandemic moulded SingHaiyi’s new leadership
South-east Asia’s family conglomerates at a turning point: New growth, fresh talent key to keeping their edge
Without intervention, their inherent advantages could wane
Inside Asia’s family empires: Philippines’ Active Group builds its name on quality, not quantity
For more than 50 years, the developer has thrived by staying true to its vision
