The Business Times

Behind the name

Asean Business
BEHIND THE NAME

Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more

Korawad Chearavanont, founder and executive chairman of Amity Group. Korawad, who hails from the CP Group family, wants to build a South-east Asia based tech company in the B2B space.
Asean Business
BEHIND THE NAME

His grandfather built a food empire, now he’s aiming to build South-east Asia’s first enterprise AI giant

Korawad Chearavanont from Thailand’s CP family is riding the GenAI wave as he tries to turn Amity into an AI powerhouse

Melisa Tanoko (centre), president director of Sariguna Primatirta, Indonesia-listed bottled water company, pictured with her parents, Sanderawati Joesoef (left) and Hermanto Tanoko.
Asean Business
BEHIND THE NAME

Succession is about passing the mission, not assets: Sariguna makes a splash in Indonesia’s water market

The company credits its agility to having gained a strong foothold in South-east Asia’s largest consumer market

Gallant Tang, group CEO of SingHaiyi Group, is keen to explore new asset classes in different markets.
Property
BEHIND THE NAME

In danger, there’s opportunity: How SingHaiyi’s 29-year-old scion is reshaping the property group’s next chapter

How a heart-pounding tender win and a baptism of fire during the pandemic moulded SingHaiyi’s new leadership

The region's family conglomerates need to diversify into new growth sectors to continue their trajectory.
Asean Business
BEHIND THE NAME

South-east Asia’s family conglomerates at a turning point: New growth, fresh talent key to keeping their edge

Without intervention, their inherent advantages could wane

Since taking over from his father in the mid-2000s, Active Group president and chief executive officer Antonio Turalba Jr has sought to maintain the legacy his parents built in the company’s quest for value.
Asean Business
BEHIND THE NAME

Inside Asia’s family empires: Philippines’ Active Group builds its name on quality, not quantity

For more than 50 years, the developer has thrived by staying true to its vision

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More