‘People laughed at us’: Naysayers blew them off – then this underdog built Asia’s first cross-border wind farm

Impact Electrons Siam is now selling electricity to Vietnam. Next stop: Singapore?

Since becoming Indosat’s CEO, Vikram Sinha has said he wants to transform it from a telco to a “techco” or technology company.
“I believe in acting with conviction”: Indosat’s CEO is banking on an ‘AI north star’ to grow the telco

The nation’s second-largest telco has been investing heavily in an artificial intelligence strategy under CEO Vikram Sinha

“If you’re determined to be independent, you need to have a more diversified revenue base, customer base and everything else,” says Ho Kwon Ping, founder and executive chairman, Banyan Group.
‘We survived to 100’: Ho Kwon Ping on Banyan Group’s homecoming with Mandai resort

It is looking at potential conversions under its Dhawa brand in Singapore and acquisitions of small management companies

Calvin Chan, founder and managing director of Oriental Kopi, says: "If you care enough, people can taste it."
‘I still wash dishes’: How Calvin Chan turned Oriental Kopi into a RM2.5 billion kopitiam empire

The founder still returns to the kitchen, showing how far staying grounded can take you

Lim Keong Wee, co-founder and director at Cover Projects.
Genting scion Lim Keong Wee takes principles from ‘university of life’ to build his wellness empire

Initial Sama serviced residence is part of strategy to grow its leasing and management portfolio

Linda Anggrea is the Jakarta-based founder and chief executive of Buttonscarves and Modinity Group, a conglomerate of eight other modest brands.
‘Patience is the real strategy’: How Indonesia’s ‘LV of scarves’ expands to Singapore and beyond

Buttonscarves eyes global expansion, riding on US$2.3 trillion halal economy

