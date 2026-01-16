The Leadership Playbook
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
‘People laughed at us’: Naysayers blew them off – then this underdog built Asia’s first cross-border wind farm
Impact Electrons Siam is now selling electricity to Vietnam. Next stop: Singapore?
“I believe in acting with conviction”: Indosat’s CEO is banking on an ‘AI north star’ to grow the telco
The nation’s second-largest telco has been investing heavily in an artificial intelligence strategy under CEO Vikram Sinha
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
‘We survived to 100’: Ho Kwon Ping on Banyan Group’s homecoming with Mandai resort
It is looking at potential conversions under its Dhawa brand in Singapore and acquisitions of small management companies
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
‘I still wash dishes’: How Calvin Chan turned Oriental Kopi into a RM2.5 billion kopitiam empire
The founder still returns to the kitchen, showing how far staying grounded can take you
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
Genting scion Lim Keong Wee takes principles from ‘university of life’ to build his wellness empire
Initial Sama serviced residence is part of strategy to grow its leasing and management portfolio
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
‘Patience is the real strategy’: How Indonesia’s ‘LV of scarves’ expands to Singapore and beyond
Buttonscarves eyes global expansion, riding on US$2.3 trillion halal economy
