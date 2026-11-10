Chery recalls about 54,000 vehicles in China after Malaysia axle-failure incidents

The carmaker has filed a recall for certain Omoda and Tiggo brand vehicles built between 2022 and end-2023

Chery will notify owners if any replacement of affected cars’ rear axle is needed, and will carry out the replacement at no charge. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] China carmaker Chery Automobile has recalled around 54,000 vehicles of its Omoda and Tiggo brands over defective rear axles.

This follows previous recalls of Omoda cars in Malaysia, one of which followed a high-profile incident in Johor Bahru where the rear wheels of an Omoda 5 detached.

A notice published by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday (Nov 6) stated that the recall involves a total of 53,882 vehicles produced between Jun 6, 2022, and Dec 31, 2023.

This includes the Tiggo 5x sport utility vehicle and models from Omoda, although the notice does not specify which Omoda cars are involved.

It said that vehicles may have poor welds due to issues in the rear-axle manufacturing process. In extreme cases, the welds may fail and cause a loss of vehicle control.

The manufacturer will notify owners if replacement is needed and carry out the replacement at no charge.

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The Business Times has queried Chery on whether vehicles in Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore, are affected.

Recall history

A photo from social media showing a Chery Omoda 5 with a detached rear axle in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, in October 2026. PHOTO: PANGGIL AKU NAZ

The move follows two recalls for Omoda 5 vehicles in Malaysia, in 2024 and 2026, which cumulatively affected around 9,500 cars. Both recalls involved rear-axle defects, although Chery has not said whether all three recalls are related to the same issue.

The latest was in October this year, when Malaysia’s Road Transport Department, or Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan, suspended sales of the Omoda 5 and began a technical investigation. It is understood this involves Omodas assembled in Malaysia.

This followed a widely publicised incident in Johor Bahru on Oct 6, where an Omoda 5 around Aeon Mall Tebrau City lost its entire rear suspension, axle and wheels. Chery subsequently recalled 8,878 Omoda 5 cars in Malaysia.

As reported in BT, Singapore agent for Omoda, Vertex Automobile, said all cars sold here are made in China and not affected by the October recall.

The 2024 recall issue was traced to incomplete welds on the components arising from equipment miscalibration with components replaced in 60 cars.

Omoda entered the Malaysia market in July 2023 and the Singapore market in May 2024.