The country says the two nations should work together to maintain their trade truce

“So-called overcapacity is a false proposition,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Nov 25. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA called the prospect of new US tariffs on its exports “political manoeuvring” and said the two nations should work together to maintain their trade truce.

“So-called overcapacity is a false proposition,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday (Nov 25).

“Both China and the US should work together to implement the important consensus reached by their respective heads of state, and safeguard the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations,” Guo said.

The comments came in response to a report by Bloomberg News that the Trump administration was planning to announce new tariffs on goods from China, as well as the EU and more than a dozen other economies.

The new tariffs would mark the latest step by the Trump administration to revive its protectionist agenda without escalating the trade war with Beijing beyond previously agreed-upon thresholds.

US President Donald Trump has been seeking to rebuild his tariff wall after the Supreme Court struck down previous duties on products from China and dozens of other countries in February.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The new measures – which would be specific to each country – are expected to target economies that the US has accused of hurting American industry by subsidising domestic manufacturers.

While the exact scope of the new levies is not clear, Bloomberg News has previously reported that the White House would pursue a 7.5 per cent additional tariff on Chinese goods, restoring Trump’s second-term duties on China to around 20 per cent, a level Beijing has said is in line with its trade truce with Washington.

China has recently taken steps to avoid destabilising a trade truce that has held for much of the last year, with Beijing on Tuesday extending a pause on US export curbs for some critical minerals.

The move came just days after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping showed off their growing personal rapport at a summit in Shenzhen. BLOOMBERG