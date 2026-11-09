COP31 summit leaders urge world to move faster on climate

Turkey’s presidency has focused on a goal to electrify more than a third of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today

UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell Stiell told the summit that renewables were the clear answer to improving energy security. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ANTALYA] Leaders of the COP31 climate summit urged the world to accelerate the fight against global warming amid rising temperatures and worsening climate-driven disasters, as the annual meeting began in Turkey on Monday (Nov 9).

The comments at the start of the two-week UN conference were an appeal to governments to focus on climate, even as other international crises from war to soaring inflation and the uncertainty of artificial intelligence compete for their attention.

“The urgency of this moment must drive us forward,” UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell said at the opening of the event on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, adding that progress so far was “nowhere near fast enough”.

A report by the United Nations Environment Programme published in October said the world was already poised to overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial times, the threshold set at the 2015 Paris climate summit to avoid the worst consequences of warming.

2026 is on track to be one of the four hottest on record, driven by a powerful El Nino, a UN report showed on Monday.

It has also stood out with a series of extreme heatwaves across Western Europe and a glacier collapse in Nepal that triggered a catastrophic flood killing more than 1,450 people, with thousands still ​missing.

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Turkey’s COP31 presidency has focused 2026’s summit on a goal to electrify more than a third of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today.

It is asking nations to sign onto a pledge supporting that target.

Theoretically, such a goal could help reduce planet-warming emissions by speeding the global shift away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, furnaces, boilers, cooking stoves, and other greenhouse gas-emitting equipment.

“We want people to feel the results of climate talks in daily life: in buildings that use less energy, in clean public transport, in energy they can afford and in new jobs,” Turkey’s COP31 president Murat Kurum said.

But climate advocates have criticised the pledge because it does not require the additional electricity to come from low-carbon sources, setting up an early fight over whether electrification alone should count as climate progress.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped Turkey could deliver concrete results.

“Our goal is to make this summit a platform where concrete results are produced, where countries turn their pledges into action, because it is no longer time to make promises that remain on paper,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Azerbaijan, according to a transcript of his comments which was shared by his office on Monday.

Turkey’s COP31 president Murat Kurum said: “We want people to feel the results of climate talks in daily life...” PHOTO: REUTERS

War and tech

The Iran war has underscored the world’s attachment to fossil fuels, as has Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though some say the wars have also shown the benefits of moving to renewables.

Now in its ninth month, the Iran war has severely disrupted Middle East oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting fuel prices around the globe and prompting a scramble for new supplies.

US President Donald Trump’s administration – which is shunning climate talks for the second year running – has encouraged policies maximising oil, gas, and coal production to address the disruptions.

South Korea, India, Thailand and other Asian nations, meanwhile, have also increased their reliance on coal or taken steps to boost coal-fired power generation.

“A lot of people who previously might have been embarrassed to argue for continuing very high use of fossil fuel are now feeling empowered to make that case,” said John Holdren of Harvard University, who was a science adviser to Barack Obama when he was US president.

At the same time, the deployment of renewable energy has also risen, driven by surging exports of cheap clean tech from China.

Stiell told the summit renewables were the clear answer to improving energy security.

“This year’s fossil fuel cost chaos has delivered a global shockwave, hitting households hard and spreading inflation like a cancer,” he said.

“But the solutions are clear,” he added, saying renewable energy installations had already saved the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars.

The rapid rollout of AI is also complicating talks, driving a surge in global power demand and contributing to rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Turkey will call on governments, businesses and other institutions at COP31 to sign a pledge outlining principles to ensure AI is developed and deployed sustainably.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s president of COP31 negotiations, said that he hoped the conference would show the world that multilateralism works.

“Let’s show future generations that this generation was equal to the moment, equal to the challenge,” he said. REUTERS