Fed names Powell chair pro tempore until Warsh sworn in

The incoming Fed chief has pledged to divest sizeable financial assets before taking office

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve on Friday (May 15) named Jerome Powell the temporary chair of the Board of Governors until his successor Kevin Warsh is officially sworn in, the central bank said in a statement.

Powell’s four-year term as chair ends on Friday. The US Senate confirmed Warsh earlier this week to be the next Fed leader, but he will not officially take the reins until he is sworn in.

“This temporary action to name the incumbent as chair pro tempore is consistent with past practice during similar transitions between chairs,” the Fed said.

The board voted 5-1 in favour of the designation, with Fed governor Stephen Miran voting against the action and vice-chair for supervision Michelle Bowman abstaining.

A Fed spokesperson declined to comment on when Warsh may be sworn in.

US President Donald Trump must sign Warsh’s official commission before he assumes the role. The incoming Fed chief has also pledged to divest sizeable financial assets before taking office.

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US President Donald Trump must sign Kevin Warsh’s official commission before he assumes the role. PHOTO: REUTERS

In a joint statement, Bowman and Miran said that they supported Powell’s temporary designation, but said it should only be for a limited time.

“Given that we have a confirmed nominee who will soon be sworn in, in our view, the election of a chair pro tempore should be limited to a finite time period of at least a week (but we would support a period up to a month to allow for possible delay),” they said.

If the incoming chair is not sworn in during that time, Bowman and Miran added, the temporary designation should be subject to renewal by another vote of the Fed board “or potential presidential action”. They said that they discussed the matter with the Fed’s general counsel.

“Given that we do not support an unlimited timeframe for temporary chair designation, we cannot support this action,” they said. BLOOMBERG