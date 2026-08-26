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AI will affect jobs unevenly. Singapore’s response must be just as targeted

GenAI might weaken career ladders, but embodied AI can address labour shortages. We must prepare for both

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    • AI adoption is essential for competitiveness, but its impact on workers cannot be left entirely to the market.
    • AI adoption is essential for competitiveness, but its impact on workers cannot be left entirely to the market. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Kok Ping Soon

    Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    WILL artificial intelligence take away our jobs?

    Elon Musk has described AI as a “supersonic tsunami” that could rapidly replace computer-based work, with AI and robots eventually making employment optional.

    Singapore’s parliamentary debate in May on avoiding “jobless growth” is therefore timely. AI adoption is essential for competitiveness, but its impact on workers cannot be left entirely to the market.

    Job redesignJobsArtificial Intelligence

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