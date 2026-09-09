Are China’s rare earths really a potent weapon?

Evidence indicates that the country’s export restrictions would cost the West far less than often feared

Even if alternative supplies cannot fully replace Chinese exports, they can ensure that the highest-value uses are covered. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MILAN] Early 2025, China’s government introduced an export-licensing regime requiring exporters to obtain approval before shipping heavy rare-earth elements and permanent magnets, over which China has a near-monopoly, to foreign firms.

China relaxed these export restrictions later in the year, after US President Donald Trump agreed to reduce tariffs and export restrictions.

For many observers, the message seemed clear: China’s rare-earths dominance amounts to a powerful source of geopolitical leverage, and the US and Europe must do everything in their power to erode it.