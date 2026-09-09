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Are China’s rare earths really a potent weapon?

Evidence indicates that the country’s export restrictions would cost the West far less than often feared

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    • Even if alternative supplies cannot fully replace Chinese exports, they can ensure that the highest-value uses are covered.
    • Even if alternative supplies cannot fully replace Chinese exports, they can ensure that the highest-value uses are covered. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Daniel Gros

    Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 03:13 PM

    [MILAN] Early 2025, China’s government introduced an export-licensing regime requiring exporters to obtain approval before shipping heavy rare-earth elements and permanent magnets, over which China has a near-monopoly, to foreign firms.

    China relaxed these export restrictions later in the year, after US President Donald Trump agreed to reduce tariffs and export restrictions.

    For many observers, the message seemed clear: China’s rare-earths dominance amounts to a powerful source of geopolitical leverage, and the US and Europe must do everything in their power to erode it.

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    ChinaRare earth metalsTrade war

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