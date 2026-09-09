Are China’s rare earths really a potent weapon?
Evidence indicates that the country’s export restrictions would cost the West far less than often feared
- Even if alternative supplies cannot fully replace Chinese exports, they can ensure that the highest-value uses are covered. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[MILAN] Early 2025, China’s government introduced an export-licensing regime requiring exporters to obtain approval before shipping heavy rare-earth elements and permanent magnets, over which China has a near-monopoly, to foreign firms.
China relaxed these export restrictions later in the year, after US President Donald Trump agreed to reduce tariffs and export restrictions.
For many observers, the message seemed clear: China’s rare-earths dominance amounts to a powerful source of geopolitical leverage, and the US and Europe must do everything in their power to erode it.
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