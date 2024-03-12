Asia turns up the music to pull concert crowd

Find out more about subscription packages here .

LIVE concerts are all the rage these days, and Asia’s red-hot live entertainment scene is about to get hotter. As countries haul in billions in tourism revenue from concert goers, more cities across the region are splurging to amp up their appeal.

South Korean city Incheon opened its 15,000-seat Inspire Arena earlier this month. Just before that, in February, Bangkok offered up a new 6,000-capacity entertainment venue. Macau inaugurated its largest indoor arena with 16,000 seats last year. In 2022, Kuala Lumpur unveiled a 2,400-seat concert hall, while Jakarta opened a 82,000-seat stadium.

More venues boasting huge capacity and stunning features including a retractable roof and swappable pitch...