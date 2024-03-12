Subscribers

Asia turns up the music to pull concert crowd

At least 10 new concert spots to ‘come on stage’ across the region

Goh Ruoxue

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 10:55 am
Indonesia has opened Jakarta International Stadium, which can seat 82,000 people.
PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO

Concerts

LIVE concerts are all the rage these days, and Asia’s red-hot live entertainment scene is about to get hotter. As countries haul in billions in tourism revenue from concert goers, more cities across the region are splurging to amp up their appeal.

South Korean city Incheon opened its 15,000-seat Inspire Arena earlier this month. Just before that, in February, Bangkok offered up a new 6,000-capacity entertainment venue. Macau inaugurated its largest indoor arena with 16,000 seats last year. In 2022, Kuala Lumpur unveiled a 2,400-seat concert hall, while Jakarta opened a 82,000-seat stadium.

More venues boasting huge capacity and stunning features including a retractable roof and swappable pitch...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Infrastructure

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

Modi ramps up campaign to position India as alternative to China

JPMorgan’s Dimon urges Federal Reserve to wait past June before cutting rates

London property market faces hit as UK ends tax haven advantage for super-rich foreigners

Billionaire Adani to start mapping Asia’s biggest slum next week

China EV makers woo buyers with in-car beds, kitchens and drones

US leads global oil production for sixth straight year: EIA

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article