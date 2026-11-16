The Colombia MOU will allow ‘both countries to explore potential mitigation activities of mutual interest’

The Kenya deal, signed by Singapore’s Minister Grace Fu (left) and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa, is the 13th that Singapore has entered into. PHOTO: COP31 SINGAPORE PAVILION

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has inked a carbon credit transfer agreement with Kenya, paving the way for the city-state to purchase carbon credits from the East African nation to offset its domestic emissions.

The agreement with Kenya is the 13th that Singapore has entered into, following similar deals inked with Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Bhutan, Peru, Chile, Rwanda, Paraguay, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, the Philippines and Laos.

The bilateral agreement establishes a legally binding framework for the generation and transfer of carbon credits from carbon-mitigation projects aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Monday (Nov 16).

Under Article 6, a host country will have to increase its reported emissions by the amount of carbon credits it has transferred to Singapore to avoid double-counting, in a move known as corresponding adjustments.

One carbon credit represents a reduction or removal of one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Known as an implementation agreement, METI said that project developers can leverage this framework to develop high-quality carbon credit projects that are aligned with the Article 6 rulebook.

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The agreement with Kenya was signed by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on carbon credits with Colombia was also signed on the sidelines of COP31.

The MOU serves as a preliminary framework to deepen cooperation on carbon markets between the two countries, and sets out a workplan towards eventually signing an implementation agreement, said METI in a separate statement on Monday.

However, the MOU is not an implementation agreement, and therefore does not in itself allow the countries to begin transferring carbon credits.

Only a legally binding implementation agreement establishes the bilateral framework for the authorisation and transfer of carbon credits under Article 6.

Areas of cooperation under the MOU include carbon market policies and regulatory frameworks, as well as technical matters.

“The cooperation will support sustainable development and environmental integrity, while enabling both countries to explore potential mitigation activities of mutual interest,” METI added.

The MOU was signed by Singapore’s Fu and Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Fabio Arjona Hincapie.