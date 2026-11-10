JSW pact: Fresh cash alone won’t put Volkswagen in India’s fast lane

Local sourcing key to German carmaker’s proposed tie-up, but US$1.4 billion tax dispute clouds talks

[BENGALURU] Volkswagen’s proposed pact with India’s industrial powerhouse JSW Group will need to bring in more than fresh capital for the German automaker to build scale in India’s highly competitive passenger-vehicle market, say analysts.

Greater localisation and stronger supply chains will determine if the planned venture with Mumbai-based JSW – one of India’s largest multinational corporations, led by Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal – will grow Volkswagen’s share in the world’s third-largest car market.

Volkswagen currently holds merely 2 per cent of India’s passenger-vehicle market. Its struggle to gain market share in India stems partly from product strategy, pricing, localisation efforts, late shift towards SUVs and slow decision-making, said Vinkesh Gulati, chairperson of the Automotive Skills Development Council and former president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.