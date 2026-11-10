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JSW pact: Fresh cash alone won’t put Volkswagen in India’s fast lane

Local sourcing key to German carmaker’s proposed tie-up, but US$1.4 billion tax dispute clouds talks

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Jasmine I S

Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Volkswagen’s passenger-vehicle business in India operates through Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.
    • Volkswagen’s passenger-vehicle business in India operates through Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Volkswagen’s proposed pact with India’s industrial powerhouse JSW Group will need to bring in more than fresh capital for the German automaker to build scale in India’s highly competitive passenger-vehicle market, say analysts.

    Greater localisation and stronger supply chains will determine if the planned venture with Mumbai-based JSW – one of India’s largest multinational corporations, led by Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal – will grow Volkswagen’s share in the world’s third-largest car market.

    Volkswagen currently holds merely 2 per cent of India’s passenger-vehicle market. Its struggle to gain market share in India stems partly from product strategy, pricing, localisation efforts, late shift towards SUVs and slow decision-making, said Vinkesh Gulati, chairperson of the Automotive Skills Development Council and former president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

    IndiaAutomotiveVolkswagenJSW Group

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