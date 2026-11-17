Trump also played down concerns about Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy

Trump’s support for Huang reflects the close bond the two men have forged since the president’s return to power early last year. PHOTO: REUTERS

PRESIDENT Donald Trump supported calls from some Silicon Valley leaders for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive officer, despite the chipmaker’s board moving forward with its search for a new CEO.

“I would not mind that,” Trump told reporters on Monday (Nov 16) at the White House before leaving for his trip to Asia, when asked about the possibility of Huang returning as CEO. “A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

Nvidia’s board isn’t considering Huang’s return as it embarks on a search for a new CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Nvidia fell 4.1 per cent in New York trading on Monday, though the shares had briefly turned positive as Trump spoke.

Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to his position with his confidants, the Financial Times reported on Monday. A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is also being organised to lobby for Huang and get the White House’s backing, the report said.

Trump’s position puts him at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia and an external search for new leadership.

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The president also played down concerns about the tech titan’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, saying he didn’t think that Huang’s actions jeopardised US national security.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before. And you know, China plays games with us, and we play games with China,” the president said.

Trump also cast doubt on allegations that Alice Huang — a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International with whom Huang admitted having an affair — was indeed working for the Chinese government.

“Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy,” he said. “She may not be a spy.”

Trump’s support for Huang reflects the close bond the two men have forged since the president’s return to power early last year. Huang has enjoyed the kind of access to the White House that few corporate leaders had, and the Nvidia chief seized on his proximity to Trump to lobby for looser restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s prized AI chips to China.

Despite Trump’s dismissal of the security concerns surrounding Huang’s affair, Nvidia’s board is conducting an inquiry into the matter, as are US government agencies.

For now, Nvidia says it has no reason to believe sensitive corporate or government information was exposed, but that investigation remains in its early stages.

Federal law enforcement authorities also have an espionage investigation underway, along with probes of possible chip smuggling involving Megaspeed.

Key committees in Congress are kicking off their own national security reviews. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, and Alice Huang is now in China, Bloomberg has reported.

The president’s openness to Huang’s return to the top job at the chipmaker had added to a growing number of calls from Silicon Valley leaders and other investors for bringing him back as CEO.

In a social media post, investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management cited “the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang’s leadership over a long period of time” and the uncertainty created by his departure in urging the board to take a “slow, measured, and deliberate” approach to Nvidia’s future leadership.

That should include “the potential return of Jensen Huang,” Altimeter’s Brad Gerstner and Atreides’ Gavin Baker wrote in a letter to Nvidia’s board posted on X.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another Huang ally, has also voiced his support for a comeback.

Trump, who is travelling to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen later this week for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting, said he might raise allegations of Chinese spying on Nvidia with Xi Jinping when they meet on the summit’s sidelines.

The president and his officials had earlier said he would not bring up the matter with his Chinese counterpart.

Beijing has denied the espionage claims and called them “purely a smear.” BLOOMBERG