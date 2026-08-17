Singapore, China ink deal on peaceful nuclear technology cooperation 

Partnership areas include nuclear technology applications and nuclear safety

The MOU was signed by MTI Permanent Secretary (energy and trade) Augustin Lee (far left) and CAEA vice-chairman Liu Jing (far right). The signing was witnessed by Minister for Trade and Industry (energy and industry) Dr Tan See Leng (second from left) and CAEA chairman Shan Zhongde. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) to cooperate in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

The agreement, signed on Monday (Aug 17), “supports the development of capabilities to make an assessment on the deployment of nuclear energy”, MTI said in a release.

The MOU was signed by MTI Permanent Secretary (energy and trade) Augustin Lee and CAEA vice-chairman Liu Jing. The signing was witnessed by Minister for Trade and Industry (energy and industry) Dr Tan See Leng and CAEA chairman Shan Zhongde.

Under the agreement, partnership areas between Singapore and China include:

Safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies

Manpower training and scientific visits

Public education, communications and engagement

Nuclear safety, safeguards and security

Nuclear technology applications

The MOU forms part of Singapore’s recent engagements with other global nuclear authorities, including the US, France and South Korea.

These engagements will also feed into the Republic’s preparations for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Phase 1 Mission, which is set for 2027.

Conducted by international experts, the INIR is a voluntary assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency for countries mulling nuclear power to ensure responsible development.