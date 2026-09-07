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What America’s high bond yields and China’s low rates tell us

Neither high yields nor low ones are inherently reassuring – they reflect different economic conundrums

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    • In China, companies remain reluctant to borrow and invest, while households are cautious about spending.
    • In China, companies remain reluctant to borrow and invest, while households are cautious about spending. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Anoop Singh

    Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR much of the past four decades, sovereign bond markets drew a relatively clear distinction. Advanced economies generally borrowed cheaply, while emerging economies paid a premium for fiscal, inflation and institutional risk.

    That distinction is blurring. A motley group of advanced economies – the US, the UK, France and Japan – is now among the leaders in government bond yields

    But perhaps the most revealing development is the divergence between the world’s two largest economies: US yields are rising while China’s are falling. 

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    sovereign bondBondsChina economy

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