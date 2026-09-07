What America’s high bond yields and China’s low rates tell us
Neither high yields nor low ones are inherently reassuring – they reflect different economic conundrums
- In China, companies remain reluctant to borrow and invest, while households are cautious about spending. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
FOR much of the past four decades, sovereign bond markets drew a relatively clear distinction. Advanced economies generally borrowed cheaply, while emerging economies paid a premium for fiscal, inflation and institutional risk.
That distinction is blurring. A motley group of advanced economies – the US, the UK, France and Japan – is now among the leaders in government bond yields.
But perhaps the most revealing development is the divergence between the world’s two largest economies: US yields are rising while China’s are falling.
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