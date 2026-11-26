Exchanges of fire between both sides continue, with no signs of respite

A satellite image shows smoke billowing over Saudi Ras Tanura oil refinery, after Houthis said they attacked the industrial facility on Nov 25. PHOTO: REUTERS

[CAIRO] Yemen’s Houthis carried out strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan on Wednesday (Nov 26), as the Iran-backed militants and the kingdom continue to exchange fire with no signs of respite.

A projectile landed in Jazan port, causing minor damages and no injuries among civilians, a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, Turki al-Maliki, said on X.

He later reported that a drone had been intercepted in the vicinity of Jeddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia’s biggest.

Al-Maliki added that both strikes were launched by the Houthis, who said the attacks were in retaliation for assaults on the port of Hodeida in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia had earlier attacked Houthi-held sites in that port and other areas of Yemen, of which the group controls vast swathes.

Clashes between the Saudis and the Houthis reignited in July after a four-year lull and escalated over the past months, adding to the regional tensions and disruptions from the US war against Iran.

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The group has struck Saudi energy facilities and airports, among other vital targets.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi forces said they intercepted four drones fired at Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf coast, where the kingdom has a major oil refinery and crude-export facilities.

Some debris fell in the area, according to the coalition, as the Houthis later said they targeted the refinery that boasts a capacity of 550,000 barrels a day.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed whether the refinery was targeted on Wednesday. A strike damaged the facility in October, causing the main crude-producing unit to be offline for at least a month, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

The Saudi capital Riyadh has come under almost daily Houthi attacks since early October, with dozens of people being killed.

On Tuesday, the Houthis struck the kingdom’s main financial district in the city for the second time in a week, injuring 11.

The Houthi assaults have forced the government to cancel several high-profile sporting and business-related events.

It recently postponed the flagship Future Investment Initiative conference until October 2027, a setback to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to attract international banks, investors and companies to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia expects its US$1.3 trillion economy, the biggest in the Arab world, to contract 2.1 per cent in 2026 and its fiscal deficit to rise to 4.9 per cent of output.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, however, played down the impact of the conflict with Houthis, citing the kingdom’s resilience.

The Houthis, a clan from Yemen’s north, seized the country’s capital of Saana in 2014, touching off a civil war and a humanitarian crisis.

They withstood a subsequent bombing campaign led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A truce forged in 2022 ended when the group announced in July a blockade of Saudi ports, claiming the kingdom was besieging parts of Yemen.

The coalition have stepped up attacks in recent weeks after the Houthis made gains in their campaign to extend control over areas near Bab el-Mandeb, a vital waterway for international shipping at the southern end of the Red Sea.

The group claims that pro-Saudi forces have killed dozens of people in Yemen during that period. BLOOMBERG