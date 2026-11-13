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Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz

This comes as the vessel was using what is described as an ‘unauthorised and dangerous route’, according to state media on Friday

Summarise
Published Fri, Nov 13, 2026 · 03:58 PM
    • Tankers still face attacks across the Strait of Hormuz despite a rebound in traffic and expectations of a de-escalation in the Iran war.
    • Tankers still face attacks across the Strait of Hormuz despite a rebound in traffic and expectations of a de-escalation in the Iran war. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [DUBAI] Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy said a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas struck a naval mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Nov 13) while using what they described was an “unauthorised and dangerous route”, state media reported.

    No details on the tanker were immediately available.

    Iranian media reported on Thursday that four oil tankers were hit by explosions in ​the waterway vital for global shipping, adding that the vessels ‌had ignored warnings and entered what it considers restricted areas of the strategic waterway.

    Tankers are still facing attacks across the strait, despite a rebound in traffic and expectations of a de-escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran, that have been reflected in falling oil prices.

    At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, after 37 attacks in October, which was the highest ⁠monthly tally ​since the conflict began in late February, according to ​data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. REUTERS

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