US, Iran edge closer to deal; Teheran reportedly shows willingness to discuss nuclear issue

The Islamic Republic is also demanding practical steps before new diplomatic efforts, says official

Iran is studying proposals related to its atomic activities that were presented by chief mediator Qatar, according to a diplomat who asked not to be identified. PHOTO: EPA

[AMMAN/DUBAI] The US and Iran are moving closer to a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the war, with Teheran showing a willingness to discuss issues related to its nuclear programme that were previously off the table, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the talks.

Iran is studying proposals related to its atomic activities that were presented by chief mediator Qatar, according to the diplomat, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

Any concession on that issue could lead to a significant step forward in negotiations, which have been stagnating since the collapse of an interim peace deal agreed in June.

US President Donald Trump recently spoke with Qatar’s leader about efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, an indication of his desire to end a war that helped propel a Democratic sweep against his Republican party in the US midterm elections this week.

Trump and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Qatar’s efforts to resolve differences between the warring sides and secure a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict, the emir’s office said on Friday (Nov 6).

Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of dialogue as a means to settle disputes, alongside the need for freedom of maritime navigation and security of energy supplies, a reference to the restrictions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started the war with attacks on Iran at the end of February, triggering a retaliation by the Islamic Republic against US allies in the Middle East and triggering a surge in energy prices and global inflation.

Talks to end the war have repeatedly broken down, with Iran demanding the US lift a naval blockade against its ports, among other concessions.

Trump has long said the chief aim of the war was to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon, though little is known about the extent of the country’s atomic activities since the start of the conflict.

While Iran has always said its nuclear work is strictly for non-military purposes, any commitment to allow more transparency could be enough to move the peace process forward.

Reuters and The New York Times previously reported on Iran’s willingness to compromise on the nuclear issue.

Qatar is acting as the chief mediator between Washington and Teheran during a period of intense diplomatic activity to try to end the war, which is now into its ninth month.

Qatari officials had been shuttling back and forth between Doha and the Iranian capital to solidify a potential deal in the run up to the US midterm elections on Tuesday, which saw the Democrats take control of Congress in a landslide win over Trump’s Republican party. One of the reasons for the reverse was the American public’s opposition to the war, in part due to its impact on petrol prices.

In the aftermath of the vote, Trump said he had no immediate plans to launch strikes on Iran, sending oil prices lower.

Brent crude has plunged below US$100 for the first time since September as investors wager that the Democratic sweep eases the prospect of a return to all-out fighting, which Trump had repeatedly threatened before the vote.

Iran demands practical US steps before diplomacy, senior security official says

Iran is not satisfied with “paper commitments” and must see practical US steps before the launch of any new diplomatic efforts, Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy head of Iran’s top security body, told Iranian state television.

Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal via Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that Washington was reviewing the proposal but that it would be discussed only after Teheran’s demands are met.

These include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, while Washington insists nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

In other recent diplomatic moves, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed “efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region” in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts on Thursday, according to a statement on his official Telegram channel.

He also spoke to his opposite numbers in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Kuwait, Cyprus and Jordan.

Mohsen Rezaee, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to a statement on Russia’s presidential website.

Rezaee delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei addressed to Putin, Iran’s state-run IRIB reported, without giving more details. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS