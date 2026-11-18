Manufacturing output rose 0.3%

Production of motor vehicles and parts accelerated 4.4 per cent last month after declining 2.7 per cent in September. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US factory production increased slightly more than expected in October, lifted by a surge in motor vehicle output and segments linked to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Manufacturing output rose 0.3 per cent last month after advancing by the same margin in September, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday (Nov 18). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast production at factories rising 0.2 per cent. Output increased 2.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in October.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4 per cent of the economy, has been underpinned by AI-related investments.

AI spending is under focus following the resignation last week of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Democratic Party’s resounding victory over President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in this month’s midterm elections.

Production of motor vehicles and parts accelerated 4.4 per cent last month after declining 2.7 per cent in September. It led the increase in durable goods manufacturing production, which rose 0.5 per cent after being flat in September.

Production of semiconductors and related electronic components increased 2.2 per cent and advanced 15.3 per cent year-over-year. Computers and peripheral equipment production surged 3.2 per cent while output of communications equipment rose 0.9 per cent.

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Nondurable manufacturing production was unchanged after increasing 0.6 per cent in September.

Mining production dropped 0.8 per cent in October after falling 0.2 per cent in September. Utilities slumped 4.3 per cent as mild temperatures reduced demand for heating. Utilities had increased 4.4 per cent in September.

Overall industrial output decreased 0.4 per cent after rising 0.7 per cent in September. Industrial output increased 2.1 per cent year-on-year in October.

Capacity utilisation for the industrial sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, fell to 76.4 per cent last month from 76.8 per cent in September. It is 3.0 percentage points below its 1972–2025 average.

The operating rate for the manufacturing sector edged up to 76 per cent from 75.9 per cent in September. It is 2.2 percentage points below its long-run average. REUTERS