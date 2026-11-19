The AI corporation’s move fuels expectations of a strong market debut

Anthropic priced its upsized offering at US$83 a share, above its US$70 to US$78 marketed range. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped on Thursday (Nov 19) after Anthropic priced its initial public offering above the marketed range, fuelling expectations of a strong market debut and lifting sentiment towards artificial intelligence-linked stocks after a brutal rout.

Anthropic priced its upsized offering at US$83 a share, above its US$70 to US$78 range, raising US$81 billion in the largest listing on record and valuing the AI lab at about US$1.5 trillion.

It begins trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over stretched valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s abrupt exit.

Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX, said: “We can’t underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem.”

Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, both investors in the AI lab, added 1.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.

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Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia climbing 3.4 per cent after falling for five straight sessions through Wednesday, when an upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Broadcom rose between 3 and 7 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 4 per cent.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 7.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. The broader technology sector in the benchmark S&P 500 rose 3 per cent, while communication services jumped 2 per cent.

Still, caution lingered beneath the enthusiasm, with some investors looking beyond Anthropic’s market debut to its ability to generate durable revenue growth.

Massimo Santicchia, head of US equities at Procyon, said: “After a few quarters, as the company reports results, we will know... because it’s the only way to see the adoption of AI, and that’s the key to everything.”

The Dow was last flat, with healthcare stocks extending this week’s losses.

At 9.56 am Eastern Time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.63 points or 0.05 per cent to 50,221.80; the S&P 500 gained 55.37 points or 0.76 per cent to 7,379.00, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 356.37 points or 1.46 per cent to 24,786.25.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, consistent with a stable labour market.

On Wednesday, hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting also weighed on sentiment.

Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes from the central bank’s October policy meeting. A few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and require tighter policy.

Investors will now parse remarks from several Fed officials due later on Thursday.

Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed’s December meeting, and about an 8 per cent chance of a 50-basis-point move, LSEG data indicated.

Among other movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 6.8 per cent after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 6 to 9 per cent in peers CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler.

Walmart was down 2.2 per cent after the retail giant forecast annual sales below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted a new 52-week high and three new lows, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 148 new lows. REUTERS