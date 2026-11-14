PM Wong to attend Asean Summit in Manila, with digital economy, energy security on agenda

Leaders will also discuss deeper economic integration and strengthening ties with external partners

PM Wong will meet leaders from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the US, as well as the UN, at the related summits. PHOTO: ST

[MANILA] Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 49th Asean Summit and related meetings from Sunday (Nov 15) to Tuesday in Manila, where regional leaders will discuss ways to deepen economic integration, strengthen energy security and accelerate the green energy transition.

The meetings will also focus on opportunities in the digital and green economies, as well as efforts to strengthen the region’s resilience against external shocks, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Held under the Philippines’ chairmanship theme of “Navigating Our Future, Together”, the summit will see leaders reaffirm their commitment to Asean’s community building efforts and discuss ways to promote an open and inclusive regional architecture.

They will also explore ways to strengthen cooperation with external partners to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, PMO said.

Among the key economic developments expected at the summit is the signing of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, after negotiations on the pact concluded in May.

The agreement aims to make it easier for businesses to operate across South-east Asia by simplifying digital trade procedures, facilitating cross-border data flows and strengthening digital payments and electronic transactions.

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Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said in May that the pact would help businesses – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises – tap opportunities in the region’s expanding digital economy.

Energy security is also expected to be a key focus of the summit, amid uncertainty in global energy markets and efforts to reduce the region’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Asean energy ministers reached a consensus in October on an enhanced memorandum of understanding for the Asean Power Grid, a regional initiative aimed at strengthening electricity connectivity and facilitating cross-border power trade.

The Manila meetings will also bring together Asean leaders and their counterparts from major partner countries.

PM Wong will meet leaders from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the US, as well as the United Nations, at the related summits.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asean-US Special Summit on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs. He is also scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the meetings.

The meetings come ahead of Singapore’s assumption of the Asean chairmanship in 2027.

Speaking at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore in October, PM Wong said the Republic would seek to accelerate economic integration within Asean and strengthen the grouping’s connections with existing partners.

Singapore would also explore opportunities to deepen ties with other regions, including Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, he said.

In Manila, PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

While PM Wong is away, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister.