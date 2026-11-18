The meeting comes amid efforts by both countries to tackle transboundary haze

PM Wong (left) with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (centre) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Asean Summit in Manila. PHOTO: EPA

[MANILA] Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he had a “candid and constructive” meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, as the two countries step up cooperation to tackle transboundary haze.

Speaking to Singapore journalists on Tuesday (Nov 17), PM Wong said the two leaders met privately and had a good discussion about bilateral relations. “We have a good relationship between the two of us,” he said.

The leaders previously met at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Jakarta on Jul 6, where they discussed cooperation in areas including trade, energy and defence.

PM Wong said they had remained in contact since then, adding that he conveyed Singapore’s desire to see Indonesia succeed.

“Indonesia is a close and important partner to Singapore, and we have important and very substantive collaboration across a wide range of different areas,” he said.

The remarks come after Prabowo apologised to Singapore and Malaysia on Sunday for transboundary haze caused by forest and land fires in Indonesia.

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Speaking at the plenary session of the 49th Asean Summit on Sunday, Prabowo said the fires had taken nearly four months to control, with smoke spreading to neighbouring countries.

“Once again, on behalf of the Indonesian Government and Indonesian people, we apologise if we have created suffering for the people of Singapore and Malaysia,” he said.

Prabowo said Indonesia revoked 17 corporate concessions and that 104 companies were under police investigation over the fires.

Singapore experienced 33 days of unhealthy air and five days of very unhealthy air between Sep 4 and Oct 25, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told Parliament on Nov 3.

A preliminary assessment by researchers from Nanyang Technological University and the Singapore University of Social Sciences estimated that the haze cost Singapore’s economy S$2.3 billion as at Oct 31, including health-related costs and tourism losses.

On Oct 27, Singapore and Indonesia agreed to establish a joint task force to investigate companies linked to the fires, following talks between Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Arrmanatha Nasir in Jakarta.

The task force is intended to strengthen coordination and information-sharing between the two countries, including the gathering of evidence to hold companies responsible for haze-causing fires accountable. The two countries also agreed to establish hotlines at the ministerial and senior-official levels to manage bilateral differences.

At the retreat session of the Asean Summit on Sunday, PM Wong proposed expanding the bilateral task force into an Asean-wide platform for sharing information and evidence on companies responsible for haze-causing fires.

He said such cooperation would help hold errant firms accountable and prevent fires from recurring, rather than merely responding after they break out.

Asked on Tuesday whether there was political will among Asean members to strengthen cooperation on haze and energy resilience, PM Wong said discussions had been encouraging.

There was a desire to do more on energy resilience through the Asean Power Grid, as well as to address the haze problem at its source by preventing fires and taking action against errant companies, he said.

“There is still a lot to be done, and hopefully, following from this meeting, we will be able to make progress.”