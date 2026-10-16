Porsche’s first South-east Asian experience centre will leverage Singapore’s air hub to turbocharge numbers

The S$100 million centre will open in Q2 2027; it will create 150 jobs and improve tourism receipts

STB’s Ashlynn Loo (left) and Porsche Asia Pacific’s Yannick Ott. Earlier this month, the centre opened bookings to the public for driving experiences. PHOTO: PORSCHE ASIA PACIFIC

[SINGAPORE] The Porsche Experience Centre Singapore will open in the second quarter of 2027 and with it the German sports car manufacturer will send customers flying around its racetrack.

It is also banking on visitors flying in to turbocharge visitor numbers, thanks to the Republic’s status as a major air hub.

Yannick Ott, marketing director of Porsche Asia Pacific, said: “This is the only Porsche Experience Center (PEC) in the world where basically the entire population is within 60 minutes. If you add 70 million travellers that use Changi Airport every year, I think you have a massive potential.”

Ashlynn Loo, director of land and concept development at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), added: “(It) being the world’s first regional PEC, there’s a lot of benefit for us to move beyond just what Porsche could offer to residents, but also whether you are a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions traveller, a business traveller, or even just a leisure traveller transiting through.”

Are you experienced?

Earlier this month, PEC Singapore opened bookings to the public for driving experiences. These activities range from introductory to expert, with prices ranging from S$300 for a 30 minute co-pilot experience to S$7,000 for a two-day high-performance driving clinic.

Announced in 2024, the centre was developed at a cost of S$100 million. The facility has a 2 km driving track, plus additional, specialised driving areas and 42 cars on site. It also has event spaces, F&B, lifestyle and hospitality offerings. It is in Changi, at 7 Aviation Park Road.

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The centre is the 11th such facility the German carmaker has globally. In Asia-Pacific, it joins existing centres in Japan and mainland China, but is the first in South-east Asia.

In an interview with The Business Times, Ott and Loo said Porsche and STB cooperated closely on the project, with STB coordinating among various government agencies including the Land Transport Authority, Singapore Customs and Singapore Land Authority.

When the idea for a PEC in Singapore was first floated in 2022, the centre was conceived “from the get-go as a regional destination”, said Ott.

The core audience for the centre is expected to be regional visitors from South-east Asia, in particular Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Ott emphasised that one of its targets are passengers in transit, saying that Porsche is developing a short, half-hour guided driving experience unique to the Singapore location and has kept pricing accessible.

Regardless of brand, typical track-driving experience events in Europe last half a day and may cost thousands of dollars.

“So if you’re travelling from Australia to Europe via Singapore, you arrive and walk over to Porsche at Jewel, our shuttle commutes between Jewel and the PEC will pick you up and make sure that you’re also back in time for your flight,” he said.

In 2025, Changi Airport handled a record 70 million passengers, compared with the previous record of 68.3 million in 2019.

In the second quarter of 2026, traffic was affected by rising fuel costs and fell 1.5 per cent year on year to 17.2 million passengers. Around a third of Changi’s passenger traffic are transiting ones.

Not just a need for speed

Ott said that PEC Singapore will deliberately target a broad demographic with its range of activities and events.

“We’re not only looking for motorsports enthusiasts or existing Porsche fans and customers, but also are deliberately trying to create a very inclusive offer to... attract families that are looking for a fun day out and tourists during their layover in Singapore,” he said.

The facility has potential for more than just driving events. It has a Porsche-themed restaurant and a cafe, regular exhibitions, a driving simulator laboratory and three event spaces with space for up to 300 people.

“You could have a conference or a meeting that is really beyond the norm, where you combine it with a track driving… I think we’re very flexible and really also looking forward to jointly creating new event experiences,” added Ott.

When completed, it will also be Singapore’s only dedicated driving circuit, and Porsche representatives said it does not rule out leasing the entire PEC track – even to other automotive brands – for corporate events.

As a multi-faceted attraction in its own right, PEC Singapore will also add economic value from tourism and jobs.

Loo said its presence will “definitely be a positive effect” for tourism receipts.

It could also help boost spending from stopover visitors, who typically do not leave the airport.

She added that with its convenience and proximity, the centre could also help convert transit passengers to full-blown tourists.

“I think (of PEC Singapore) as a teaser, as something that you go into Singapore for, as a quality experience and then consider spending more days here beyond just being a transit passenger,” she added.

The centre has resulted in the creation of 150 jobs, which are in the process of being filled.

This includes service and hospitality staff, as well as instructors and technicians, since PEC Singapore will also house the service centre for Porsche passenger cars in the Republic.

This also means Porsche now helms every aspect of its operations in Singapore, from retail to service.

It will replace the current service centre at 27A Tanjong Penjuru, which is operated by Eurokars Group. Eurokars has been the long-time agent for the brand since 1985 through its unit Stuttgart Auto.

In 2023, Porsche and Eurokars formed a joint venture, Porsche Singapore, a private limited company, to take over retail and service operations in the Republic with Porsche as the majority shareholder.