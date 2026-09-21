Qatar energy chief says Bessent ‘wrong’ about Hormuz becoming worthless
The US Treasury Secretary has said the strait ‘will be like a worthless piece of water’ in two years
- Noting that Hormuz is a key passage for trade beyond oil and gas, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi does not think the strait “is ever going to be obsolete”. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[WASHINGTON] Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “wrong” when he said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be worthless in two years.
“I mean, maybe this is his view. I think this is completely wrong,” he said, speaking on Sunday (Sep 20) at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City, which is underwritten by the government of the State of Qatar.
Bessent had made the remark earlier in September, saying that the crucial waterway – a crunchpoint for the global oil trade that has been largely blocked by the Iran war – will become less important as countries work on pipelines to bypass it.
“In two years, the Strait of Hormuz will be like a worthless piece of water,” Bessent said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sep 1.
Al-Kaabi, who is also the chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, said that Hormuz is a key transit venue for all kinds of trade beyond oil and gas.
“If you look at what the trade that we have through the Hormuz Strait, it cannot be obsolete,” he said. “If this is brought up again, I can repeat it to anybody that I don’t think this is ever going to be obsolete.”
Sheikh Faisal Al-Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, echoed the comments by the energy minister, saying that the waterway will never be irrelevant.
“The reality of things is that 90 per cent of all shipping happens through the sea,” he said. “It’s a question of diversification.”
Al-Kaabi also said that Qatar is not currently planning to build new pipelines to bypass Hormuz.
SEE ALSO
“We have decided not to do pipelines, and I think the decision in Qatar was based on commercial and technical, and we are only going to be using the straits,” he said.
That decision comes against the backdrop of a regional infrastructure push, with Saudi Arabia accelerating investment in Red Sea ports and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy to develop routes that go around the crucial waterway. BLOOMBERG
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
China’s Pinglu Canal likely to benefit Singapore, other South-east Asia ports in the long term
Suntec Reit to increase Singapore focus, sell three Australia properties
Despite the de-dollarisation debate, demand for dollar liquidity in Asia is growing