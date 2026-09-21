Qatar energy chief says Bessent ‘wrong’ about Hormuz becoming worthless

The US Treasury Secretary has said the strait ‘will be like a worthless piece of water’ in two years

Noting that Hormuz is a key passage for trade beyond oil and gas, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi does not think the strait “is ever going to be obsolete”. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “wrong” when he said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be worthless in two years.

“I mean, maybe this is his view. I think this is completely wrong,” he said, speaking on Sunday (Sep 20) at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City, which is underwritten by the government of the State of Qatar.

Bessent had made the remark earlier in September, saying that the crucial waterway – a crunchpoint for the global oil trade that has been largely blocked by the Iran war – will become less important as countries work on pipelines to bypass it.

“In two years, the Strait of Hormuz will be like a worthless piece of water,” Bessent said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sep 1.

Al-Kaabi, who is also the chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, said that Hormuz is a key transit venue for all kinds of trade beyond oil and gas.

“If you look at what the trade that we have through the Hormuz Strait, it cannot be obsolete,” he said. “If this is brought up again, I can repeat it to anybody that I don’t think this is ever going to be obsolete.”

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Sheikh Faisal Al-Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, echoed the comments by the energy minister, saying that the waterway will never be irrelevant.

“The reality of things is that 90 per cent of all shipping happens through the sea,” he said. “It’s a question of diversification.”

Al-Kaabi also said that Qatar is not currently planning to build new pipelines to bypass Hormuz.

“We have decided not to do pipelines, and I think the decision in Qatar was based on commercial and technical, and we are only going to be using the straits,” he said.

That decision comes against the backdrop of a regional infrastructure push, with Saudi Arabia accelerating investment in Red Sea ports and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy to develop routes that go around the crucial waterway. BLOOMBERG