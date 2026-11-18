The US president is trying to project strength in Asia, but outages at home challenge that image

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes US President Donald Trump as he arrives in Shenzhen to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Summit. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN] US President Donald Trump is heading to China on Wednesday (Nov 18), wanting to reinforce the US’ status as the world’s leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public.

Trump had been nonchalant on his first day on the ground in Asia about the outages that left people in the US worried about accessing their e-mail, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

“It’s fine,” Trump pronounced on Tuesday from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting it was all just a consequence of being a nation that is “big and powerful”.

But the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency’s communications network are starting to overshadow Trump’s visit.

They raised the specter that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

So at the start of the second day of Trump’s trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump’s behalf. He told reporters there was “zero” evidence that the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

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“Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption,” said Rubio, who is also Trump’s national security adviser.

“That’s how it’s been described to me in terms of the role” that AI “might have played in it”.

Trump is trying to project strength in Asia, but the outages challenge that image

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty at a potentially complicated trilateral meeting in China with that country’s president, Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Apec Summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18. PHOTO: EPA

Trump has signalled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

It is a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion.

Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump’s aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be part of the trilateral meeting. Still, the president said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a good meeting on that.”

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the US president’s own musings.

Rubio clarified on Wednesday that Trump was “serious” about meeting with Kim as a way of resolving tensions with North Korea. But he suggested no meeting was currently scheduled between Trump and Kim for Thursday.

“I’m not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow,” Rubio said. “I’m just saying that” the president “is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term”.

Trump has a reunion with old friend Imelda Marcos

The US president started his day in Manila, where he had lunch with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Malacañang Presidential Palace.

Marcos noted that he had sent fast food from the Philippine chain Jollibee to the US delegation for a late-night snack on Tuesday and complimented Trump for “working very hard”.

US President Donald Trump (left) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during a luncheon at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on Nov 18. PHOTO: EPA

Trump praised the US bond with the Philippines and the interior decoration of the presidential palace.

“Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes,” Trump said. “I love what you’ve done here.”

He said after their meeting that the two nations had reached a trade deal on Wednesday, though he had also said in 2025 that an agreement had been reached.

The US trade deficit in goods with the Philippines has risen under Trump, climbing from US$4.9 billion in 2024 to US$12.8 billion during the first nine months of 2026, according to the Census Bureau.

Trump also had a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady and mother of the Philippines’ current president.

Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene. During the 1986 “People Power” uprising, her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted as the Philippines’ strongman leader.

Trump called her “always the most beautiful” and the 97-year-old matriarch appeared to hand him a gift, according to a video posted by the White House.

The president departed in the afternoon for Shenzhen, and he expressed excitement about the arrival ceremony that awaits him.

“I am the guest of President Xi and I hear we’re going to have quite a landing,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Trump will participate on Thursday in the Apec summit and then hold his meeting with Xi and Putin, before returning to the US.

What is on the agenda for Trump’s meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America’s largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease as the US president has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and Nato partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China’s trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world’s dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported US$1 trillion more in goods than what it imported.

Even without the digital outages in the US, questions about how to handle AI loom over the summit.

The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks and could evolve in ways that put AI beyond human control.

Trump’s close tech industry ally Jensen Huang was recently removed as the chief executive officer of Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government.

Beijing has denied that she was a spy, yet the affair raised concerns about how China has been able to access Nvidia computer chips to develop its own AI models that are competing with the US.

When asked this week why the US. had not been more aggressive in cutting off China’s access to advanced computer chips, Trump said there were differences of opinion inside his administration and that “we have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them”.

Both Russia and China have provided support to Iran after Trump launched a war there in late February to halt that country’s development of nuclear weapons.

The war has pushed up inflation and slowed global growth as energy prices have swung in response to each escalation and every pause in the conflict.

Trump has said he intends to talk about the Iran war and efforts to reduce nuclear weapons. He said he does not plan to bring up Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own. Taiwan is the leading manufacturer of advanced computer chips, including those designed by US companies.

Still, Trump expects that Xi will push him on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“I’m sure he’ll raise it,” Trump said. “I won’t have to raise it.” AP