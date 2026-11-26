This follows the Trump administration’s rollout of new tariffs on 14 trading partners

Workers at a garment factory on the outskirts of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City (pictured). US’ trade deficit with Vietnam is the largest it has with any partner. PHOTO: BT FILE

[HANOI] Vietnam’s trade ministry said it is working with the US to complete a trade deal as soon as possible, hours after the Trump administration rolled out new tariffs on 14 trading partners to fight excess factory capacity.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with relevant US agencies to fully participate in the next stages of the USTR’s investigation process, including registering for, attending and presenting views, and responding to US questions at the public hearing,” the ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump fired off a new tariff salvo on Wednesday (Nov 25) on 14 major trading partners including Vietnam, China, Japan ​and the EU, proposing new maximum potential rates of 20 to 40 per cent to counter excess industrial capacity that he says the countries in question are promoting.

The US is Vietnam’s largest export market; the US’ trade deficit with Vietnam is the largest that it has with any partner.

The trade ministry is “preparing and submitting rebuttal comments on the preliminary findings as well as on inaccurate submissions and allegations made by interested parties, and consulting and engaging with relevant US authorities to help ensure an appropriate conclusion”, it said in the statement. REUTERS