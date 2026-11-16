The announcement ends years of speculation over who would take over the iconic role after Daniel Craig

Robert Pattinson, 40, will become the seventh man to play 007 in the official 25-film series. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] After seven years of rumours, wish lists and wild guesses, Hollywood’s most feverishly followed casting search is over: Amazon MGM Studios has chosen Robert Pattinson to play James Bond.

Pattinson, the 40-year-old English actor, will become the seventh man to play 007 in the official 25-film series. Pattinson is known for blockbusters including the Twilight saga, The Batman and, most recently, The Odyssey.

He succeeds Daniel Craig, who announced in 2019 that he would depart the role. Craig’s decision set off a frenzy of speculation among Bond enthusiasts, bookmakers and the British tabloids. Who could be trusted to step into the multibillion-dollar franchise? What kind of Bond would click with a new generation? Should Bond be Black? Or female?

At various points, the supposed candidates included Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Theo James.

Pattinson was chosen over Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner.

The five actors underwent screen tests in London in late October. The auditions involved stunts, dialogue and camera presence; they were overseen by Nina Gold, an Oscar-nominated (Hamnet) and Emmy-winning (Game of Thrones) casting director.

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Bond auditions can be revealing: Henry Cavill, who lost the role to Craig in the previous casting search, told Men’s Health in 2019 that he was asked to re-enact a scene in which Sean Connery’s Bond emerged from a bathroom in nothing but a towel.

James Bond is one of the most coveted – and unforgiving – roles in film.

When Craig was cast in 2005, taking over from Pierce Brosnan, detractors complained that he was too blond, too short and insufficiently suave.

Carping fans have long been part of the Bond tradition, but the Internet gave them a new megaphone. Craig’s “fleshy” ears and “potato” face were mocked on message boards. One group even created a protest website, CraigNotBond.com.

Craig went on to become one of the most celebrated Bonds, but playing a superspy with a licence to kill took a physical toll. Over five films, he suffered injuries to his shoulder, calves, knee and ankle while shooting action sequences, at one point questioning whether he could continue.

The character also comes with a complicated cultural legacy, including what Helen Mirren has called his “profound sexism”.

Nor is Bond’s appearance the only thing purists obsess over. Even minor adjustments to his martini order can be treated as grounds for an international incident: The product-placement Heineken he drank in Skyfall did not go down smoothly.

Daniel Craig, seen here in No Time to Die, had a five-film stint as James Bond. PHOTO: UIP

But this is no ordinary 007 handoff.

Amazon is attempting to reinvigorate a series that has been without a new movie since 2021, with the hiatus on track to become the longest in Bond history.

In the franchise’s absence, a new generation of moviegoers has come of age with little attachment to the glamorous British spy, gravitating instead towards superheroes, horror movies and video game adaptations.

Amazon is also proceeding without the Broccoli family, whose expert stewardship of the franchise – over six decades – turned it into one of the most valuable properties in Hollywood history.

Amazon acquired a 50 per cent stake in the Bond movies as part of its US$8.5 billion purchase of MGM in 2022. Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael G Wilson, retained ownership of the rest – along with final say over creative decisions.

In 2025, after years of behind-the-scenes tensions over Amazon’s ambitions to expand the Bond universe, the tech giant wrested creative control from Broccoli and Wilson.

Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, her father and his stepfather, first brought James Bond to the big screen with Dr No in 1962. The official series has since generated nearly US$7 billion in domestic ticket sales alone, after adjusting for inflation.

Some long-time fans have worried that the films will become more corporate and American in style, losing their distinctly British character.

With so much as stake, Amazon recruited Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chair who has become one of Hollywood’s most successful producers. David Heyman, the producing force behind all eight Harry Potter movies, is also helping to chart Bond’s future.

The 26th Bond film – not counting two made outside the official series, Casino Royale (1967) and Never Say Never Again (1983) – will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Dune movies.

Steven Knight, creator of the crime drama Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay. It’s an original story. Casino Royale in 2006 was the last Bond movie based substantially on an Ian Fleming novel; there are no more to adapt.

A release date has not been announced. Bond movies typically require six to seven months of filming alone, making a theatrical debut before 2028 unlikely. NYTIMES