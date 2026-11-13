ChildAid 2026: Music, games and food festival raises S$2.3 million

ARTS

BT and ST’s annual charity event returns with a two-day riverside celebration featuring over 133 performers

Young violinist Travis Wong is among the performers at this year’s festival. PHOTO: ST

Dance performances at the festival come by way of groups such as Jete Studios Jazz Ensemble. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Raffles Place is more accustomed to bankers and business folk than young singers and dancers. But on Friday (Nov 13), the financial district played host to a different kind of activity, as ChildAid 2026 kicked off its first outdoor festival at UOB Plaza Atrium.

Breaking away from its traditional concert format, the annual charity fundraiser jointly organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times transformed the riverside venue into a bustling all-day festival of performances, food, games and interactive activities.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who arrived shortly after noon as guest of honour, watched performances by young talents before presenting tokens of appreciation to the event’s major donors.

They included UOB – which is also the venue partner – Musim Mas Foundation, the estate of Lim Chin Hua, and the Choo family, whose contribution was made in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang.

This year’s ChildAid raised S$2.3 million for The Business Times’ Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which respectively support arts education for underserved youth and school expenses for children from low-income families.

Also present were SPH Media executive chairman Chan Yeng Kit, managing director Kuek Yu Chuang, BT editor Chen Huifen and ST editor Jaime Ho.

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SPH Media’s Chan Yeng Kit (centre, left) presents a painting by Toh Jia Ming, a student supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, to Minister David Neo (centre, right). PHOTO: ST

After the presentation ceremony, Neo explored the festival grounds, trying his hand at an interactive clicker wall, claw machine and Yarn of Life installation, and visiting other attractions.

He joked with DJs and teams from SPH Media radio stations Kiss92, ONE FM 91.3 and Money FM 89.3, which have a booth giving away free ice cream.

The festivities continued into Friday evening, with an eclectic programme of musical theatre, acoustic performances and dance.

The entertainment continues on Saturday from 2 pm, with ballet, hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock among the offerings. Altogether, more than 133 performers across 44 acts are participating in the two-day celebration.

Visitors can make personalised clickers, get their faces painted or have their portraits drawn by a caricature artist. Food stalls offering popcorn, cotton candy and other treats round out the carnival atmosphere.

An interactive clicker wall is among the attractions on the festival grounds. PHOTO: ST

Now in its 21st edition, ChildAid has raised more than S$32 million since its inception in 2005.

Janet Young, chairman of UOB Foundation, said: “As a venue partner and long-time major donor, UOB hopes that bringing ChildAid to the UOB Plaza Atrium will make the spirit of giving even more visible and inclusive, inspiring more people to help build a better future for every child.”

ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage continues on Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm at UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place. Performances from 2 pm. Admission is free, with donations welcomed via PayNow or str.sg/CA2026.