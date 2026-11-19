The painting has gone from top lot to top liability – and back again, marking a record for the artist

Chataigniers en Fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees) is now the sixth-most expensive painting ever sold at auction, when adjusted for inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A luminous scene by Vincent van Gogh of a large chestnut tree blooming in the evening light sold for US$190.4 million, with fees, at Sotheby’s packed Manhattan salesroom on Wednesday (Nov 18) night, marking the end to an eleventh-hour dispute over the painting’s ownership.

The 1890 canvas, Chataigniers en Fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees), set an auction record for van Gogh and became the sixth-most expensive painting ever sold at auction, when adjusted for inflation.

But the air is rare in the stratosphere and few potential buyers placed a bid. Auctioneer Oliver Barker attempted to draw new bidders for over three minutes, as Patrick Drahi, the controlling shareholder of Sotheby’s, watched from behind the audience with a dour expression.

Ultimately, one bidder prevailed: William Acquavella, the veteran art dealer and head of Acquavella Galleries, won the painting.

Previous sale made under duress

The auction house was lucky the sale happened at all.

The Jewish heirs of a previous owner staked a claim to the painting just last week, saying that it had been sold in the 1930s under the duress of Nazi persecution.

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After a marathon negotiating session on Monday, the heirs and the current sellers, the Blaquier-Arrieta family of Argentina, came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed the auction to proceed.

While some restitution experts wondered why Sotheby’s had not reached out earlier to alert the heirs of the previous owner, the eventual settlement led to reward.

The painting surpassed van Gogh’s auction record of US$117.2 million (about US$133 million in today’s dollars), set in 2022 at Christie’s for a landscape from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Sotheby’s declined to disclose the terms of the deal between the Argentine family and heirs of German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer, whose family sold the painting in 1936.

Gunnar Schnabel, the lawyer for Fischer’s heirs, was one of those watching the action unfold.

“The family hopes that the considerable public interest in this case, and its fast and fair and just resolution, may offer some encouragement to other families who have faced persecution during the Nazi era,” he said after the sale.

But he noted that the room itself felt tepid: There was “no mood, no champagne atmosphere”. NYTIMES