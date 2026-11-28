THE STEERING COLUMN

Electric cars have made speed ordinary. This model makes it fun again

[SINGAPORE] The Audi RS 5 Avant is the car I’d love to drive to a dinner party at which someone is blathering on that their electric saloon can spank a Ferrari in a straight line.

You’d think any performance junkie would be thrilled that today’s fast battery-powered car is quicker than yesterday’s combustion hero.

But the truth is, the silent, brutishly powerful electric vehicle has a way of sucking the joy out of fast car discussions, maybe because they tend to be driven by the only thing worse than a car bore (namely, an EV bore), or maybe because many have names that sound like Wi-Fi passwords.

But here comes an Audi to lift the keen driver’s soul.

Men stare enviously at its sculpted frame. Its bulged haunches make it look like something from the German touring car championship, though they’re there because of the wider tracks and tweaked suspension responsible for its impressive stability.

And not only does it have a drift mode, it also comes with a display that measures how big your tail slides are and how long you can hold them, if you’re heroic enough to use it.

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Speaking of heroes, red paint makes the RS 5 Avant resemble Spider-Man, not least because of its comically oversized front grille. But the huge openings don’t merely make the Audi look like it could swallow naughty children whole.

I counted at least seven radiators or heat exchangers under the bonnet, so clearly the powertrain wants cool air, and plenty of it.

In truth, this fiery Audi straddles both combustion and electric realms. It’s the first plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) from Audi’s high-performance RS label.

The 2.9-litre V6 provides most of the car's power, and most of its appeal. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Though it packs 639 horsepower (hp), only 510 of that is from a twin-turbo V6 engine. An electric motor tucked inside the gearbox adds 177 hp, drawing power from a 22 kwh battery concealed inside the boot.

The upshot of the PHEV set-up? The Audi can pootle along electrically for up to 84 km. You can park it in EV charging spots. It might even be better for the environment than a regular car, assuming you take pains to charge it every day.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll drive it 90 per cent of the time in dynamic mode. That keeps the engine running and holds the battery level at 20 per cent or more so it can unleash the full force of the powertrain.

Roused into action this way, the V6 makes an exquisite din, and when biffing you up the road it doesn’t pull its punches. The punches land hard but precisely, thanks to a new all-wheel drive system that channels power to the outside rear wheel, so the car angles its nose towards the inside of a bend instead of pushing wide.

You do feel the mass of the batteries trying to unsettle the rear at times, but that actually makes the RS 5 more engaging, wiggling slightly like a living thing. Ultimately it still grips hard and stays planted, and before you know it you’re looking up track days at Sepang.

Much as I loved the RS 5, it’s not all roses. The cabin is lovely to look at, but it’s disappointingly cheap-feeling, especially considering that Audi used to make the poshest interiors in the business.

The Audi’s cabin favours screens over craftsmanship. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

It’s also not as practical as you might expect, because the PHEV batteries leave just 361 litres for cargo. That makes the boot sound tiny, but Germans measure cargo volume only up to seatback height, so there’s still plenty of usable room and you can still fold the rear seats down if you have an Ikea habit.

I’d also call the Audi borderline uncomfortable, even during the neutered calm of EV mode. The suspension is firmer than Superman’s handshake, and the gearbox is tuned for snappy shifts rather than smoothness, so things are sometimes jerky.

You expect that in a car this fast, so the enormous turning circle is my biggest gripe. Some U-turns will make you sweat.

Nevertheless, after returning the RS 5 I wanted to buy a stack of lottery tickets. My chest still aches when I think about how it feels to drive, how it looks and how it sounds.

I can well imagine someone pointing out that Tesla’s Model 3 Performance is even quicker, and suggesting that only someone with no brain would pay nearly three times as much for the Audi. Maybe, but only someone with no heart would feel that way. Avoid them at dinner parties.