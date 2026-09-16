Deutsche Bank becomes title partner of Singapore Open from 2027 to 2029

The tournament returns to the DP World Tour schedule in 2027 and will be co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour

South Korea’s Ham Jeong-woo won the Singapore Open in 2026 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Open – an annual golf championship with a history that dates back to 1961 – will have a new title partner from 2027 in the form of Germany’s leading bank, Deutsche Bank.

The 2027 edition of this tournament, to be known as The Deutsche Bank Singapore Open, will take place at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course from Apr 15 to 18.

The event will also be part of the DP World Tour’s Asian swing, the third of five global swings that form the first phase of the 2027 Race to Dubai, a competition in which golfers amass as many points as possible to be crowned Europe’s top player.

Announcing the partnership on Tuesday (Sep 15), the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf tour of the European Tour group, said that Deutsche Bank will be on board in a multi-year agreement that runs until 2029.

This is the second time that Deutsche Bank has partnered with the DP World Tour. The Frankfurt-based global bank was the title partner of the Deutsche Bank Players’ Championship of Europe from 1995 to 2007.

Claudio de Sanctis, Deutsche Bank management board member and the head of private bank, said the company’s partnership with the Singapore Open “aligns strategically with (the) commitment to fostering global talent, competitive skill and leadership”.

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DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings described the partnership as “significant”, as it is with one of the world’s leading financial institutions, and a reflection of the tour’s commercial appeal.

“The return of the Singapore Open to our schedule is also an important milestone in our new tripartite partnership with the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour,” he said.

“Deutsche Bank’s investment will provide the foundation to grow this historic national Open, enhance the experience on and off the course, and maximise the economic impact of the event for many years to come.”

The prize amount for the 2027 tournament was not revealed. The 2026 edition of the event had a prize purse of US$2 million.

(From left) European Tour Group executive commercial director Max Hamilton; European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald; and Deutsche Bank Private Bank head of strategy, marketing and client management Julian Thurston at Deutsche Bank’s sports investment conference in London. PHOTO: DEUTSCHE BANK

Making history

While traditionally part of the Asian Tour schedule, the event was previously co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour between 2009 and 2012.

It will return to both tours’ schedules as a co-sanctioned tournament from 2027.

The Singapore Open was first played some 65 years ago in 1961, and its previous champions include four major championship winners: Adam Scott, Angel Cabrera, Sergio Garcia and Shaun Micheel.

The 2026 tournament, which was won by South Korea’s Ham Jeong-woo, was the first time that The Business Times was involved in the event as a presenting partner.

His victory, which was his maiden Asian Tour title, also resulted in him securing a coveted place at The British Open at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in the UK in July.

The Asian Tour’s commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said he was eagerly anticipating the elevation of the 2027 Singapore Open to be a joint-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.