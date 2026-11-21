THE STEERING COLUMN

It may have cutting-edge hardware, but the electric car is old-school Benz in spirit, right down to the grille

[SINGAPORE] The Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 electric AMG Line Sport has a feature you can’t see, can’t hear and, if its engineers have done their jobs, can’t feel. It’s also what sets it apart from the average electric vehicle.

It’s a two-speed gearbox, and it makes the Mercedes ballistic. With 489 horsepower (hp) on tap, the GLC isn’t exactly under-endowed, but it goes like a cannonball, hurtling violently through space in a way that feels even quicker than its zero-to-100 kmh time of 4.3 seconds suggests.

A high gear helps with range. I was on course for 614 km on a full charge, against Mercedes’ claim of 687 km, and not far off the 622 km I managed in the BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport, whose battery is about 15 kWh bigger.

That’s the sort of tech wizardry one likes to see from Mercedes. In fact, the GLC might be built on new-fangled, dedicated, EV underpinnings, but it reminded me of the Benz of old.

Ancient lore holds that engineers once ruled the company, and after doing their thing, they would tell the accountants how much they needed to charge for the cars, instead of the other way around.

A 39.1 inch “Hyperscreen” on the inside is glorious overkill. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

In a similar way, the GLC smacks of glorious overkill in places. An enormous, borderless 39.1 inch “Hyperscreen” stretches across the dashboard, turning the interior into a space-age realm of light and colour that is stunning to look at (and relatively straightforward to use).

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Another crowd-pleaser: Tap a virtual button and electrochromic tech darkens the glass roof either all at once or in individual sections, foiling the sun’s attempt to bake your head.

And while most EVs have a frunk, the GLC’s is both huge (128 litres) and easily opened: You can press down on the Mercedes logo to unlock it instead of groping for a lever in a footwell, a reminder that a frunk is useful only if it’s easy to get at.

The GLC 400 also comes with four-wheel steering, where the rear wheels turn a few degrees to tighten its turning circle, making this mid-size family crossover as manoeuvrable as a hatchback.

Unlike the Hyperscreen, it’s not something to show off on Instagram, but it’s useful, taking the stress out of U-turns and tight car park spaces.

So far, so Mercedes. Aside from being gorgeous, the interior is also cosseting, with firmly padded seats (with massage function for front passengers) and a generally smooth ride, courtesy of air suspension.

It’s not vast in the back the way some EVs are, but it’s roomy enough to work for a family of tall people. Mercedes seems to have decided that space in the boot is more important than an exceptionally spacious cabin, so the GLC can swallow 570 litres of stuff in the back.

Making more room for a larger boot has left a tight fit in the back seats. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

On the move, the GLC 400 is more brutally effective than blissfully engaging. Poise and grip are excellent, and the steering offers more feel than you’d expect, especially in Sport mode, but it lacks the scalpel-like precision of the iX3, and never really eggs the driver on.

You can throw it through a bend and come away impressed by its sheer competence, but you’re unlikely to giggle your way home after, the way you might in a fizzy hot hatch.

I wouldn’t blame Mercedes for that, since it’s hard to make an EV engaging, but all the same, you do come away from the experience wondering if you really want the GLC 400’s performance. The GLC 250 is a good S$67,000 cheaper, after all, and with 354 hp to its name, it’s still lively on the go.

Then again, the best bits of the car listed above – the four-wheel steering, air suspension, borderless Hyperscreen and more – come only with the top-spec AMG Line Sport tested here, which costs S$427,888 with a Certificate Of Entitlement. I haven’t driven the GLC 250, but missing those goodies means it’s likely to feel more ordinary.

In either car, I would like some nicer cabin plastics, and even the priciest variant lacks certain frills, such as a head-up display system, rear air-con controls and even ventilated seats.

Still, the thing buyers want most of all from this electric car is a sense of Mercedesness, and the GLC does deliver. Its giant front grille even recalls the classically upright grilles of Benzes from half a century ago, with their old grid patterns portrayed here by countless LEDs, all laid out precisely. Not everything engineers do has to go unseen, it seems.