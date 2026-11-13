More than just a venue operator: The Kallang Group eyes more proprietary events for Singapore

THE FINISH LINE

Other than football, the aim is to grow The Kallang Series to feature world-class competition across different sports

Japan’s footballers during training at the Bishan Stadium earlier this week. They will play Brazil and Paraguay at the National Stadium. PHOTO: THE KALLANG

[SINGAPORE] Tens of thousands of football fans from Singapore and the region are in town for the first Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series tournament, which features Brazil, Japan and Paraguay and the host nation Singapore in action during the final Fifa international break of the year.

Singapore and Paraguay get things going at the 55,000-seater National Stadium on Friday (Nov 13) night, with five-time World Cup champions Brazil facing Asia’s top-ranked team Japan on Saturday. The event wraps up with a double-header on Tuesday as Singapore plays Brazil for the first time, followed by a game between Japan and Paraguay.

This series is organised by Singapore’s The Kallang Group and London-based sports marketing and commercial agency Dentsu Sports International (DSI), with Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group as the title sponsor. The event is part of the celebrations to mark 60 years of bilateral relations between Singapore and Japan.

The Kallang Group’s chief operating officer and chief experience officer Daryl Yeo said that this is the organisation’s first proprietary sporting event, which “reflects our ambition to move beyond being a venue operator and play a more active role in shaping the events we bring to Singapore and fans”.

“Bringing an event of this scale to Singapore requires close coordination across multiple stakeholders, from securing participation from international teams to aligning schedules within the Fifa international window,” he told BT Weekend in an interview ahead of Friday’s opening fixture.

“Working closely with Dentsu Sports International and the Football Association of Singapore, we brought together the relationships, expertise and operational capabilities needed to bring footballing nations such as Brazil, Japan and Paraguay to Singapore for this inaugural edition.”

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Yeo added that The Kallang Football Series is significant as it presents a platform to build a “signature sporting property” for Singapore that creates long-term value for fans, partners and the wider ecosystem.

“Football is the starting point, and over time, we hope to grow The Kallang Series into a broader platform for world-class competition across different sports,” he explained.

DSI managing director Tomonori Ito described Singapore as an “attractive market” for international football, with passionate fans, strong infrastructure and a “proven track record” of hosting major sporting events.

“Bringing an event of this scale to life requires close coordination across multiple stakeholders, from national teams and governing bodies to commercial partners and venue operators. The Kallang Group is a strong partner because of its ability to align diverse stakeholders and deliver complex events to a consistently high standard,” he said.

Ito added that while a venue remains important when considering where to stage a major event, there are other factors to consider such as accessibility, operational reliability, commercial opportunities and fan engagement.

“Increasingly, the most attractive destinations are those that can offer more than just a venue. Event owners are looking for partners who can enhance the overall event proposition and create value beyond the competition itself,” he noted.

Packed calendar

Since The Kallang Group took over the management of the former Sports Hub precinct in December 2022, there have been numerous event days across various sports, entertainment and community programming.

This year saw several major events held at various venues in The Kallang, including the HSBC SVNS rugby in January, the women’s Singapore Tennis Open in September, and a sold-out Bigbang concert in October.

Among the big concerts set to take place in the coming weeks are Guns N’ Roses’ two shows in late-November, and K-pop group BTS performing over four nights in December.

Other than events, The Kallang Group celebrated a major milestone in September when its founding chairman Keith Magnus became the first Singaporean and the only person from South-east Asia to be recognised as a Pollstar 2026 Impact International: Asia honouree. Pollstar is a global publication and data authority for the live entertainment industry.

“Looking ahead to 2027, visitors can expect another strong lineup of sporting and entertainment events, including the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which will be held in Singapore for the first time. We remain focused on building a vibrant year-round calendar that offers something for different audiences and communities,” said Yeo.

He made the point that Asia is becoming increasingly important as a preferred destination for the world’s top sports events and concert tours because of the growing demand for live experiences. “Singapore is well-positioned to benefit from this trend because of its connectivity, infrastructure, trusted business environment and track record for delivering world-class events,” Yeo explained. “Today, fans don’t just buy tickets for a match or concert. They buy experiences. The destinations that will succeed are those that can create memorable moments before, during and after the main event.”

Tickets for the Mizuho Blue Challenge are still available at thekallang.com.sg