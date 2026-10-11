‘Natural’ fit: F1 team Williams ties up with Twice’s Tzuyu, anime Dandadan to reach new audiences

The K-pop star will sing a theme song for the collaboration; to be released in early 2027

From left: Sayako Niimi, director, lead global partnership, Sector Zero; Luke Timmins, Williams’ merchandise and licensing director; Twice member Tzuyu; and Tassei Shimoie, manager of TV anime Dandadan. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] When news first broke of Twice’s Tzuyu partnering Formula One (F1) team Williams and popular anime Dandadan in late September, many netizens were confused about the collaboration. After all, what could motorsport, K-pop and anime possibly have in common?

The answer, as it turns out, is passion and a dedicated fanbase, said Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director of Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

Such collaborations can reach new audiences around the world, as fans of F1 can delve into the world of anime and K-pop, and vice versa.

Building on a tie-up between Williams and Dandadan announced at this year’s Japanese Grand Prix in April, the 27-year-old Tzuyu is coming on board to sing a theme song for the collaboration. The song, along with a music video, will be released in early 2027.

As F1 has seen “huge growth” over the last eight years, Timmins observed that newer fans consume F1 differently and are interested in the entertainment and lifestyle aspects of it – and they are “passionate” about it.

“These passions are shared across anime and subsequently music. Why can’t we bring together a collection and collaboration that allows fans to celebrate that fandom and passion? For us, it almost felt quite natural. Once we started looking into this and seeing the crossover of fans, it became obvious,” he said.

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In an interview with The Business Times on Friday (Oct 9), Tzuyu – one of the nine members of popular girl group Twice, which has millions of fans around the world – said the inclusion of K-pop in the collaboration adds a layer of “creativity, passion and courage”.

She was in Singapore to attend the F1 Grand Prix over the weekend and met fans on Thursday at Marina Square, as part of Williams’ fan zone. Thousands of fans watched Tzuyu do a live Q&A and pose for photos. Shortly after, she interacted and played games with Williams’ drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Tassei Shimoie, the manager of TV anime Dandadan, said the collaboration would have “great exposure in Singapore”, with the ability to reach new audiences.

“Singapore is a centre not just for Asian business, but also culture,” he added. “It was a great opportunity and place for all the parties to come here.”

Timmins also noted that Williams’ collaboration with Dandadan and Tzuyu is “hugely relevant” to the team’s growing market of fans in Asia.

Sector Zero

The collaboration already features Williams and Dandadan merchandise, such as watches, T-shirts and tote bags. Besides Williams’ fan zone, these can be purchased on Sector Zero, an online fan platform with products, storytelling elements, content, live activations and fan experiences.

The addition of Tzuyu to the collaboration also led to the launch of a new merchandise line of shirts showcasing Kokone, “an anomaly from Tzuyu’s journey into the world of speed and supernatural”, stated Sector Zero.

This refers to the worlds of F1 and Dandadan, respectively. Dandadan features supernatural elements such as ghosts and aliens.

Timmins said: “We take a great deal of pride and effort in how we engage our fans around the world with fan zones and activations. The merchandise is the end product.

“If we can engage new audiences with their passions across anime, music, lifestyle and culture, the product at the end is wearing and celebrating that fandom. I think we’ve done a good job, if that’s the outcome.”

Tassei added that there should be more ways to connect with fans, through such collaborations and platforms.

Instead of experiencing these passions in “different places”, fans of K-pop, anime and F1 can use Sector Zero as a platform, said Sayako Niimi, director, lead global partnership, Sector Zero. She added that the platform is still “figuring out” how to deliver more experiences to fans.

F1 teams have also increasingly looked at more unique collaborations, with other K-pop idols coming to Singapore as part of brand partnerships.

“Williams is on a journey, and that journey is to bring Williams back to where it should be – the front of the grid. If we look outside of that, across commercial, marketing and licensing, that journey and challenge is the same,” said Timmins.

“It is to do things bravely, confidently and differently, which will move us forward in the eyes of fans, propel brand awareness, and grow us alongside that championship success.”