Premier League returns after three-week break as Manchester City saga rumbles on

Liverpool will host league leaders Man City at Anfield in weekend’s standout fixture

For Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca (right), the biggest challenge may be ensuring that his players can separate the off-field noise from the football. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] After a lengthy three-week pause, the English Premier League (EPL) is finally back this weekend – but the international break has been anything but quiet off the pitch.

The action resumes with Manchester City still top of the table, the defending champions Arsenal looking to regain momentum, and several early season surprise packages eager to make their mark.

But with City’s financial case dominating the headlines during the international break, all eyes will be on whether the early leaders can keep their perfect start intact.

This weekend, the focus will shift back to the pitch – although for City, it will be almost impossible to escape the global scrutiny amid the controversy.

Manchester City: From perfect start to stormy break

The blue side of Manchester could not have asked for a better start under new manager Enzo Maresca. After Pep Guardiola’s departure, there were plenty of questions about whether the club could maintain its dominance without the manager who had delivered six EPL titles.

Those doubts only grew after City were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal during the Community Shield in August. But City responded emphatically once the league began: five games, five wins, 15 points and three points clear at the top.

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Then came the international break – and the questions have now changed.

An independent commission found the club guilty of serious financial breaches between 2009 and 2018. The charges City face include providing false financial information and receiving inflated sponsorship revenue from firms linked to the club’s owners.

Penalties could include a points deduction in the standings, a fine or even expulsion from the EPL. City have denied the accusations and appealed the verdict.

For now, City remain free to compete. But the timing could hardly be more awkward and dramatic.

City’s first match since the drama unfolded will be against sixth-placed Liverpool on Sunday (Oct 11, 11.30 pm kickoff, Singapore time). The Anfield crowd is unlikely to offer a quiet welcome to the visitors.

Maresca’s biggest challenge may therefore be ensuring his players can separate the noise from the football. Because while City remain on top, they are feeling all kinds of pressure at the moment.

Arsenal: Time to bounce back

The reigning champions started their title defence almost perfectly, winning their first four games. Then Brighton and Hove Albion quickly brought the Gunners crashing back down to earth with a humbling 3-0 defeat that leaves Arsenal in second position, three points behind City.

Mikel Arteta’s men, however, have proven time and again that they are capable of getting back on track, and the Arsenal boss said that the big defeat was more of a reality check than a reason to panic.

“I have to put into perspective what the team has done since the World Cup,” he said after that game on Sep 19. “I think it has been exceptional. We will learn from this experience and go again.”

The question now is how quickly they respond. Their first opportunity comes on Saturday when they host fifth-placed Leeds, who remain unbeaten after their opening five games.

While Arsenal will still be among the favourites to challenge for the title this season, they know they cannot afford another slip-up, especially at home.

United and Spurs: Crisis meets crisis

At the other end of the table, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have more urgent problems to deal with.

The two teams return after the international break needing a reset, with Saturday’s meeting at Old Trafford giving both sides a chance to change the narrative.

Michael Carrick’s United sit 12th after taking just five points from their opening five matches. One win, two draws and two defeats is hardly the start the team and its fans would have wanted.

Spurs, on the other hand, have fared even worse. They are rock-bottom with only two points, and are still searching for their first league victory.

The season is still in its early days, so there is no reason to write either team off. But they need to start climbing the table before the gap between them and the European places becomes too significant.

Brighton and Brentford: Crashing the party

While the spotlight remains on the usual title contenders, Brighton and Brentford have wasted little time making themselves part of the early conversation for the title race.

Brighton’s demolition of Arsenal was arguably the biggest statement of the opening five games, while Brentford have quietly put together a strong start of their own.

It is still too soon to talk about either club being genuine contenders, but stranger things have happened in the league. If they can maintain that level beyond the opening games, they could make the race for the European places far more interesting.

The road ahead

Five games have been enough to create early front runners, surprise packages and plenty of questions – but not any answers yet.

Manchester City need a solution, Arsenal need a response, United and Spurs need points, while Brighton and Brentford need to prove they belong.

With 33 games left to play, there is a long way to go and plenty of time for the table to change. After three weeks, the EPL is back, but the drama is only just getting started.