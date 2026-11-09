SGX Cares Bull Charge 2026 raises S$2.1 million for 6 charities

TAKING HEART

The funds will benefit more than 4,000 individuals

Sponsors, charity representatives and beneficiaries, as well as SGX representatives, at an appreciation reception. PHOTO: SGX

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX), through its SGX Cares Bull Charge 2026 initiative, has raised more than S$2.1 million for six charities, it announced on Friday (Nov 6) at an appreciation reception for its sponsors, charity representatives and beneficiaries.

This comes after the bourse operator’s annual fundraising event was cancelled due to the haze. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Nov 6 at Marina Barrage. The cancellation was made about 10 days before that, due to haze conditions at the time.

The reception was attended by Transport Minister and Second Finance Minister Jeffrey Siow.

SGX chief executive officer Loh Boon Chye said at the reception: “Unfortunately, given the unpredictable haze conditions, late last month, we decided not to proceed with the event, with the well-being of our participants, partners and volunteers as our top priority. Nonetheless, our commitment to support the community remains unchanged.”

The funds raised will support five causes across 11 programmes by six charities, and will benefit more than 4,000 individuals.

These causes are:

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empowering children with special needs through inclusive education and skills development;

caring for seniors in need;

building resilient families and supporting at-risk youths;

integrating adults with disabilities into society via employment and social inclusion; and

enhancing social service agencies’ capabilities.

SGX is supporting Awwa, Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services, Shared Services for Charities, as well as Tasek Academy and Social Services.

The top sponsors from this fundraising effort were Thai Beverage and Aster Chemicals and Energy, which donated S$150,000 and S$100,000, respectively.

In September, SGX Cares raised around S$150,000 for these beneficiary organisations from its annual charity futsal event. It involved 35 participating teams, including a Parliament team.

Since 2004, SGX Cares – the corporate social responsibility programme of SGX – has raised more than S$56 million for charities and community causes.